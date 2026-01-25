King Charles Refused to "Change" One Breakfast Habit, as Royal Chef Reveals the Monarch's Important "Instruction"
"I'd put the other back into the jar and save it."
As the monarch, King Charles is able to request pretty much any food item he desires. But according to a former royal chef, The King previously had several important "instructions," and he didn't like deviating from one breakfast habit in particular.
During an appearance in Channel 5's Secrets of the Royal Kitchen documentary, former Royal Family chef Darren McGrady revealed that Charles especially enjoyed eating fruit from his own garden at Highgrove House. "The instruction was to put two plums and a little juice into the bowl, and send it in to him for breakfast," McGrady said (via Hello! magazine).
However, the royal chef soon realized that Charles often didn't eat both plums. "I'd send in two plums and he would take one so it would come back out after breakfast, and I'd put the other plum back into the jar and save it," McGrady explained.
According to the outlet, McGrady decided to make a "small change" to King Charles's breakfast habit. "One morning I thought, 'Okay he only eats one for breakfast, so I only put one plum into the bowl and sent it out into the dining room."
Unfortunately, McGrady's idea reportedly didn't go down very well with The King. "The attending [staff member] came through and said, 'Can His Royal Highness have two please?' So I had to keep sending two in every morning," the former royal chef said.
Meanwhile, Queen Camilla's son, Tom Parker Bowles, detailed King Charles's updated breakfast habits in the 2024 book Cooking and the Crown. Parker Bowles said Charles's morning meal of dried fruit and honey was "a thoroughly modern, and healthy, start to the day."
