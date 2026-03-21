Bella Hadid Styles Her $3,650 Prada Bag With a '90s Denim Trend She Can't Stop Wearing

After a busy evening at the Academy Awards—which included an invite to Beyoncé's post-Oscars Gold Party—Bella Hadid took a night off to go dancing. Photographed with friends on March 20, the model declared her love for one particular '90s denim trend, which she paired with a $3,650 Prada bag.

The Ôrebella founder was spotted arriving at The Bird Street Club in West Hollywood wearing a pair of bootcut jeans—tapping into a resurrected '90s denim trend. She styled her denim with an orange PVC zip-up top and a pair of brown pointed-toe leather mules.

Meanwhile, Hadid carried Prada's Bonnie Large Suede Handbag in Cinnamon, which retails for $3,650.

Article continues below

Bella Hadid wears bootcut jeans and carries a Prada Bonnie suede bag. (Image credit: ShotbyNYP / BACKGRID)

Small gold hoop earrings and a pair of oversize glasses completed the model's off-duty outfit.

Bella Hadid holds hands with a friend while wearing an orange PVC top and bootcut jeans. (Image credit: ShotbyNYP / BACKGRID)

In a March 2026 interview with Vogue, Hadid opened up about how living in Texas had inspired her style. "When I first moved to Texas, I just put my hair into two little braids, no makeup on, and went about my day," she told the outlet. "But spending time in Texas has shown me so many different kinds of cowgirls."

The model continued, "Some of them have their hair blown out under their cowboy hat with a full face of makeup on and diamonds, others like to have their hair in a messy ponytail and just spend all their time with their horses. I think that I'm right in the middle of both of those."

Shop Outfits Inspired by Bella Hadid

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors