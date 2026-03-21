Bella Hadid Styles Her $3,650 Prada Bag With a '90s Denim Trend She Can't Stop Wearing
The '90s are officially back.
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After a busy evening at the Academy Awards—which included an invite to Beyoncé's post-Oscars Gold Party—Bella Hadid took a night off to go dancing. Photographed with friends on March 20, the model declared her love for one particular '90s denim trend, which she paired with a $3,650 Prada bag.
The Ôrebella founder was spotted arriving at The Bird Street Club in West Hollywood wearing a pair of bootcut jeans—tapping into a resurrected '90s denim trend. She styled her denim with an orange PVC zip-up top and a pair of brown pointed-toe leather mules.
Meanwhile, Hadid carried Prada's Bonnie Large Suede Handbag in Cinnamon, which retails for $3,650.Article continues below
Small gold hoop earrings and a pair of oversize glasses completed the model's off-duty outfit.
In a March 2026 interview with Vogue, Hadid opened up about how living in Texas had inspired her style. "When I first moved to Texas, I just put my hair into two little braids, no makeup on, and went about my day," she told the outlet. "But spending time in Texas has shown me so many different kinds of cowgirls."
The model continued, "Some of them have their hair blown out under their cowboy hat with a full face of makeup on and diamonds, others like to have their hair in a messy ponytail and just spend all their time with their horses. I think that I'm right in the middle of both of those."
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Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.