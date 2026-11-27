"The Queen had 12 corgis and they each had an a la carte menu of rabbit, chicken, liver, beef, lamb, cabbage and rice,” he said. “Someone would choose what they ate, so it would be ‘Right, Piper needs chicken and cabbage, Myth needs rabbit and a little rice.'"
While McGrady would cook up handcrafted meals for the dogs, other members of the staff helped out with the corgis, like Queen Elizabeth's former footman, Paul Burrell.
In his book The Royal Insider, Burrell recalls, "My first duty of the day was to walk the corgis." He continued, "I always felt guilty for not picking up the 'corgi mess'—I didn't have time. The gardeners must have cursed me as I left their immaculate lawn littered with dog poo."
He added that to Prince Philip's dismay, the late Queen "liked having her dogs in the bedroom—even in bed with her."
The Royal Insider: My Life With the Queen, the King and Princess Diana
As for the late Queen's dining habits, McGrady said that she "ate to live" rather than being a foodie. "I think her favorite meals were at Balmoral when she would literally pull in, hang her tiara on the gate, and put on her headscarf and become Mummy or Granny," the former palace chef said.
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"Those meals where she went out to the hills, and Prince Philip was cooking the beef tenderloin on the grill, Princess Anne was making the vegetables, and Prince Edward was doing the dessert, were what the Queen loved most," he added.
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Showand many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.