Princess Kate Admits She Doesn't "Want to Get Tackled By" Her "Stronger" Son Prince George During Candid Rugby Conversation

It wasn't so long ago when Prince George was toddling around an Australian zoo or charming the world with his tiny embroidered outfits and knee socks at royal events. But the future King will turn 13 this July, and if the images from Christmas 2025 are any indication, he'll be as tall as his parents soon enough.

Princess Kate gave an indication into her eldest child's prowess on the rugby pitch while meeting with members of the England women's rugby team at Windsor Castle on Thursday, January 15. While speaking with some of the players in a clip shared by Daily Mail royal editor Rebecca English on Instagram, Kate said she thought the sport "was such a great game" for kids to play.

"Actually, they shouldn’t necessarily need to pigeon hole boys and girls into particular sports too early," the Princess of Wales said, but acknowledged the need to create different teams "as they get physically stronger." When it comes to Prince George, Kate admitted that he's getting bigger every day.

Princess Kate joined England women's rugby players for a reception at Windsor Castle. (Image credit: Getty Images)

"George, now, if I play at home, I do not want to get tackled by George!" Princess Kate said with a laugh.

"But no, up to a certain age, it’s great," she said of mixed-gender sports, adding that "Sports like swimming at school is very much co-ed."

In March 2025, Prince William and Princess Kate revealed that both George and younger brother Prince Louis, 7, play rugby. "At weekends we go from one competition to the next," the Prince of Wales told a group of players behind the scenes at a match in Cardiff, Wales.

The Princess of Wales added that Louis had "just started touch rugby," and since George was older, "he plays a bit more." She added, "They do really enjoy it."

Prince George is catching up to his parents in height, as he showed on Christmas Day. (Image credit: Getty Images)

And in 2022, George himself weighed in on the whole "tackling mom" situation. The prince and princess brought their eldest son along to an England vs. Wales match that March, during which George—when asked about playing with his mom at home—said to Princess Kate, "But I haven't tackled you yet!"

Princess Kate, however, called his bluff, laughing and replying, "Yes you have!"

Thursday's reception was held in honor of the England women's rugby team after their huge win at the Rugby World Cup last September. The Princess of Wales serves as patron of both the English Rugby Football Union and the Rugby Football League, roles previously held by Prince Harry.

Kate received a signed jersey from the team and posed for a group photo, calling their win "such a high."