Zendaya might be filming The Odyssey in Italy's sparkling Aegadian Isles, but she's not in vacation mode. She's decidedly sticking to her off-duty classics instead between takes on the upcoming Homeric epic's set.

Z skipped the standard packing essentials for a trip to Mediterranean Sea on a walk through Favignana on March 28. A black Maison Margiela trench coat—the style everyone from Hailey Bieber to Bella Hadid is wearing on repeat, lately—replaced a crocheted sweater or a denim jacket; underneath, she layered an equally city-centric crewneck sweater by one of her favorite designers, Louis Vuitton. There was zero sign of a swimsuit or breezy linen pants, either. Zendaya preferred to explore the isle in straight-leg, light-wash jeans and sturdy black boots. Leading lady Bottega Veneta cat-eye sunglasses—one of spring's biggest lens trends—and the shadow of a black leather tote bag rounded out her look.

Zendaya was snapped between takes wearing a black trench coat and jeans. (Image credit: Backgrid)

A black trench coat and straight-leg jeans are the kind of staples stylish women wear on the daily in big cities from New York to Paris and Milan. When Zendaya has been spotted between custom Louis Vuitton dresses and red carpet appearances, she's followed a similar off-duty formula. Throughout the Challengers press tour, for example, a Loewe trench, an "I Told Ya" slogan tee, and oversize trousers were her some of her most-worn pieces beyond the step-and-repeat.

These items read more "downtown cool girl" than "Italian getaway," but Zendaya isn't quite on vacation—she's at work. (And, it's still a semi-chilly 65 degrees where she's filming this month.) Plus, the star's travel style has also tended more toward in-the-know trends that full-on tourist, anyway. Last summer, Marie Claire spotted her OOO with fiancé Tom Holland in mesh flats and vintage skirts in lieu of printed dresses and simple sandals.

Zendaya's off-duty style usually favors relaxed trench coats and slouchy pants. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Zendaya's one piece of an A-list cast filming The Odyssey on location in Italy, Greece, and Morocco this spring. (Tom Holland is also on the film's roster—so here's hoping for couples' style moments between scenes.) Her role in the film hasn't been announced yet, but the gauzy sleeveless dress she was seen wearing on-set the previous day hints that she's playing a strong woman with divine powers (and fashion sense).

Whether Zendaya was simply laying low between shots or saving the sun-soaked summer inspiration for her Greek goddess costumes, one thing's for sure: she's a star who understands real personal style doesn't take a vacation.

