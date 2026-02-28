Princess Kate and Prince William made a joint visit to Wales on February 26, prior to the country's national holiday, St. David's Day, on March 1. During the trip, the Prince and Princess of Wales spent time doing crafts with a group of children, and royal fans have praised William's very "dad mode" reaction to meeting one seemingly apprehensive little girl.

In an Instagram post shared by Kate and William's official Instagram account, the pair can be seen meeting a group of children during their visit to Wales.

"Art bringing communities together," the caption explained. "At @orieldavies in Newtown to see how the Hand in Hand project is using art to support the wellbeing of children and their families." The caption continued, "An inspiring example of how communities in Powys are coming together to foster confidence and connection through creative workshops."

In one of the photos, Prince William is shown wearing a neon yellow paper daffodil on his lapel while speaking to two young children.

Describing a video clip of the sweet moment, Hello! magazine said, Prince William "was in full-on dad mode during his recent visit to Powys, Wales—and one interaction has melted fans's hearts," the publication explained.

As noted by the outlet, "Prince William was gifted a hand-drawn daffodil by a little girl," with "the youngster bashfully approaching the royal to present him with her picture ahead of St. David's Day, the annual celebration of Welsh culture."

One royal fan commented on the Instagram post, "You two are wonderful with kids! The Children's Prince and Princess." Another person wrote, "They have such magic with children. Clearly wonderful parents...The monarchy will be in good hands with King William and Queen Catherine." Someone else commented, "Simply cool, William!!!"

Per Hello! magazine, thanks to Prince William's quick thinking, he sprung into "dad mode" by "thanking her and sweetly displaying his 'gentle' parenting techniques to put her at ease."

As usual, the Prince of Wales has shown he's a total professional when it comes to meeting the general public. And as a to three children, he's well-versed in reassuring anxious young fans who might be meeting a member of the Royal Family for the very first time.