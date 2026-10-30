Sarah Ferguson Breaks Cover for the First Time in Over a Year to Join Eugenie and Beatrice for Sad Farewell

Ferguson joined her daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie and their husbands for a solemn occasion on Thursday, October 29, attending a memorial service for her former boyfriend and longtime friend, Paddy McNally.
McNally, who died at the age of 88 in July, reportedly put Sarah up in one of his Swiss homes as she recovered from the aftermath of her Jeffrey Epstein scandal. Although she didn’t attend his funeral, the Daily Mail shared images of Ferguson arriving at St Paul's Church in Knightsbridge, London for a service of thanksgiving in honor of McNally on Thursday.
The ex-duchess gave a small smile to cameras as she arrived with her daughters and sons-in-law, wearing a navy lace jacket trimmed with a poppy brooch and a matching blue dress.
Entitled author Andrew Lownie previously told Marie Claire that Ferguson was the "Houdini of the Royal Family," but after the public humiliation she endured over the past year, a comeback has felt unlikely.
However, the Daily Mail's Richard Kay wrote that "after this bleakest of years there was something impressive about her willingness to be seen at such a high profile gathering," noting that Sarah "didn't shrink from the cameras."
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Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Showand many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.