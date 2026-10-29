One of Carole Middleton's Favorite Bags—From a Princess Kate-Approved Brand—Just Got a Very Regal Upgrade

When Carole attended Ladies Day at Royal Ascot on June 18, 2026, she wore a stylish light blue coat dress, while carrying an Emmy London bag. The Mabel Bag retails for $945 and is available in a variety of shades and materials. For Ascot, Carole opted for the Natural Raffia version of Emmy London's Mabel Bag.
While a raffia bag was ideal for an event taking place during the summer months, the colder weather likely requires a slightly different style. Enter Emmy London's Mabel Bag in a Brown Tweed colorway.
Per the designer's website, the new version of the classic bag is constructed from a "tonal camel brown and pale blue houndstooth tweed," which has been "woven in Somerset [in England] by a renowned British mill."
Princess Kate has worn tweed clothing on numerous occasions, making the new Emmy London bag a very welcome, regal update.
Emmy London
Mabel Natural Raffia
Once again, Princess Kate and mom Carole have given royal fans the ideal bag to carry throughout the fall and winter months in 2026.
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