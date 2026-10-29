One of Carole Middleton's Favorite Bags—From a Princess Kate-Approved Brand—Just Got a Very Regal Upgrade

Tweed might just be the perfect choice for Fall 2026.

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Carole Middleton carries her Emmy London bag to attend day 3 &#039;Ladies Day&#039; of Royal Ascot 2026 at Ascot Racecourse on June 18, 2026 in Ascot, England.
(Image credit:  Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)
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When it comes to style, Princess Kate continues to influence royal fans worldwide. Kate's mom, Carole Middleton, also remains a style icon, whose fashion choices often prove to be just as popular. Case in point: her Royal Ascot bag just got a seriously regal update.

When Carole attended Ladies Day at Royal Ascot on June 18, 2026, she wore a stylish light blue coat dress, while carrying an Emmy London bag. The Mabel Bag retails for $945 and is available in a variety of shades and materials. For Ascot, Carole opted for the Natural Raffia version of Emmy London's Mabel Bag.

While a raffia bag was ideal for an event taking place during the summer months, the colder weather likely requires a slightly different style. Enter Emmy London's Mabel Bag in a Brown Tweed colorway.

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Carole Middleton carries her Emmy London bag to attend day 3 &#039;Ladies Day&#039; of Royal Ascot 2026 at Ascot Racecourse on June 18, 2026 in Ascot, England.

Carole Middleton carrying her Emmy London Mabel Bag.

(Image credit:  Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

Per the designer's website, the new version of the classic bag is constructed from a "tonal camel brown and pale blue houndstooth tweed," which has been "woven in Somerset [in England] by a renowned British mill."

Princess Kate has worn tweed clothing on numerous occasions, making the new Emmy London bag a very welcome, regal update.

Carole Middleton carries her Emmy London bag to attend day 3 &#039;Ladies Day&#039; of Royal Ascot 2026 at Ascot Racecourse on June 18, 2026 in Ascot, England.

Carole Middleton carrying her Emmy London Mabel Bag.

(Image credit:  Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

Once again, Princess Kate and mom Carole have given royal fans the ideal bag to carry throughout the fall and winter months in 2026.

Shop Tweed Bags

Amy Mackelden
Amy Mackelden
Weekend Editor

Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.