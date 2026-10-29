King Charles's Popularity Has Waned, While Two Royals Remain Adored by the General Public, According to a New Poll

Well, this is unexpected.

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King Charles waves from the Buckingham Palace balcony while wearing a red military uniform
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Since acceding the throne following his mother's death in 2022, King Charles has carved out a role all of his own. The King is currently on a royal tour of the Bahamas, but according to a new poll, his popularity might be waning. Meanwhile, two royal relatives continue to score highly with the general public.

According to YouGov's Royal Family favorability tracker for October 2026, King Charles seems to have lost some fans. "58 percent of Britons have a positive opinion of King Charles, the lowest level since he ascended to the throne," YouGov explained.

While King Charles's rating is "his lowest since he became King," two of his relatives continue to dominate the chart.

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According to YouGov, "The Prince and Princess of Wales remain the most popular royals, with 72 [to] 74 percent of Britons having a positive opinion of them."

Surprisingly, Prince William received the most votes, with 74 percent of voters having a positive opinion of the future King; his wife, Princess Kate, had a 72 percent positivity rating with voters.

Britain&#039;s King Charles III plants a silver buttonwood tree at Bonefish Pond National Park in New Providence as part of the autumn tour of Caribbean nations on October 28, 2026 in Nassau, Bahamas

King Charles's rating is "his lowest since he became King."

(Image credit: Isabel Infantes - Pool/Getty Images)

After Kate, 68 percent of voters said they had a positive opinion of Princess Anne. King Charles followed his sister with just 58 percent of voters feeling positively about the monarch. Unfortunately, Queen Camilla only scored a 42 percent positive rating with voters, while Prince Edward and his wife Duchess Sophie both received a 51 percent positivity rating.

Prince William and Princess Kate smiling at Prince Louis, who is waving on the balcony next to Prince George and Charlotte

Prince William received the most votes, with 74 percent of voters having a positive opinion of the future King.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Hopefully this is just a random dip for King Charles's rating and he'll recover some of his lost popularity in a future poll. As for Prince William and Princess Kate, judging by the general public's opinions, they appear to be well placed to take over the Royal Family in the future.

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Amy Mackelden
Amy Mackelden
Weekend Editor

Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.