King Charles's Popularity Has Waned, While Two Royals Remain Adored by the General Public, According to a New Poll

According to YouGov's Royal Family favorability tracker for October 2026, King Charles seems to have lost some fans. "58 percent of Britons have a positive opinion of King Charles, the lowest level since he ascended to the throne," YouGov explained.
While King Charles's rating is "his lowest since he became King," two of his relatives continue to dominate the chart.
According to YouGov, "The Prince and Princess of Wales remain the most popular royals, with 72 [to] 74 percent of Britons having a positive opinion of them."
Surprisingly, Prince William received the most votes, with 74 percent of voters having a positive opinion of the future King; his wife, Princess Kate, had a 72 percent positivity rating with voters.
After Kate, 68 percent of voters said they had a positive opinion of Princess Anne. King Charles followed his sister with just 58 percent of voters feeling positively about the monarch. Unfortunately, Queen Camilla only scored a 42 percent positive rating with voters, while Prince Edward and his wife Duchess Sophie both received a 51 percent positivity rating.
Hopefully this is just a random dip for King Charles's rating and he'll recover some of his lost popularity in a future poll. As for Prince William and Princess Kate, judging by the general public's opinions, they appear to be well placed to take over the Royal Family in the future.
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