"I've been on this huge road of learning with mistakes and how to do things," Ferguson explained (via Hello! magazine). The ex-duchess shared that she particularly wanted to teach Beatrice and Eugenie to "show emotion" and "be themselves."
During the interview, Ferguson recalled buying Princess Eugenie a new pair of shoes and later discovering that her daughter "didn't like them." Eugenie also reportedly told her mom that the shoes were "too small."
"I immediately stopped what I was doing, sat her down and said, 'I just want you to understand, I don't want you to go through the same mistakes mommy's made at 37,'" Ferguson shared on CTV. "'I want you to learn now at 6 [years old].'"
Basically, the ex-Duchess of York seemingly wanted her kids to experience the mistakes she'd made much earlier than she did, and to learn from where she'd gone wrong.
Shop Royal Family Books
Oxford University Press
Queen Elizabeth II
William Collins
Entitled
Dey Street Books
Endgame
Headline Welbeck Non-Fiction
War of the Windsors
Biteback Publishing
Yes, Ma'am
Biteback Publishing
Pets by Royal Appointment
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!