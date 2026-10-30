A Surprising Member of the Royal Family Tried and Failed to "Broker Reconciliation" With Harry and William, Says Royal Expert

Their efforts “came to naught.”

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A split image of Prince Harry and Prince William wearing suits and ties
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Prince Harry has been estranged from Prince William for several years now, and there’s been no movement towards reconciliation for the brothers despite the Duke of Sussex moving his family to Britain this summer. However, one member of the Royal Family attempted “repeatedly” to get the brothers together, and it wasn’t King Charles.

Longtime royal journalist Emily Andrews wrote in Woman & Home’s December issue that William and Harry’s cousin Zara Tindall’s husband, Mike Tindall, tried to get the brothers to see eye to eye.

Per Andrews, Prince Harry has "always been close to Zara and Mike” and the former England rugby player thought he could play peacemaker between the Prince of Wales and Duke of Sussex.

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"Mike repeatedly tried to broker reconciliation between the brothers by inviting both of them to dinner or drinks—or just to knock heads over a beer,” Andrews wrote. However, the royal expert said that Mike’s efforts “came to naught.”

Harry and William are said to have last interacted during Queen Elizabeth’s funeral in September 2022, although the Duke of Sussex has made comments about being open to reconciliation with his family. Sources close to the Prince of Wales, however, have made it clear that William has no interest in a relationship at this point.

"Well, William doesn't want anything to do with his brother, that is very, very clear," the Daily Mirror's royal editor, Russell Myers, told Good Morning Britain on October 22. "The people I've been speaking to are very close to him and said that he hasn't got any time for him, and why would he?"

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle talking to Zara and Mike Tindall and Peter Phillips at St Paul&#039;s Cathedral

The Sussexes speak with Harry's cousins Peter Phillips (left) and Zara Tindall (second from right), and Zara's husband, Mike Tindall, during Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee in 2022.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"So much has happened over the last few years," Myers added, suggesting that "Harry sit down and look at his own behavior."

As for Mike Tindall, it's been said he and Zara don't share the same close relationship with Harry anymore, either. Andrews noted that Mike "recently made a quip about a time long ago 'when Harry was fun', perhaps implying how he feels about the Duke now."

Kristin Contino
Kristin Contino
Senior Royal and Celebrity Editor

Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.

Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.

Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.