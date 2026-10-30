A Surprising Member of the Royal Family Tried and Failed to "Broker Reconciliation" With Harry and William, Says Royal Expert

"Mike repeatedly tried to broker reconciliation between the brothers by inviting both of them to dinner or drinks—or just to knock heads over a beer,” Andrews wrote. However, the royal expert said that Mike’s efforts “came to naught.”
Harry and William are said to have last interacted during Queen Elizabeth’s funeral in September 2022, although the Duke of Sussex has made comments about being open to reconciliation with his family. Sources close to the Prince of Wales, however, have made it clear that William has no interest in a relationship at this point.
"Well, William doesn't want anything to do with his brother, that is very, very clear," the Daily Mirror's royal editor, Russell Myers, told Good Morning Britain on October 22. "The people I've been speaking to are very close to him and said that he hasn't got any time for him, and why would he?"
"So much has happened over the last few years," Myers added, suggesting that "Harry sit down and look at his own behavior."
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As for Mike Tindall, it's been said he and Zara don't share the same close relationship with Harry anymore, either. Andrews noted that Mike "recently made a quip about a time long ago 'when Harry was fun', perhaps implying how he feels about the Duke now."
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Showand many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.