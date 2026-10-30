The star athlete arrived at Georgia's State Farm Arena looking every bit a champion. Similar to her pre-Game 5 picks (including Jordyn Woods's "lucky" Knicks bag), Reese skipped signature Atlanta Dream shades like red, gray, and blue for an all-black look. She cinched a fitted, thigh-length leather blazer around an identical tank top, which featured the French fashion house's iconic keyhole cut-out. The metallic gold motif matched the jacket's avant-garde button and belt buckle, but also the bracelets that adorned the glossy gloves.
From there, it wasn't time to slip into basketball shorts and sneakers just yet. So, the athlete chose legging-adjacent capris and platform, peep-toe horsebit pumps from Gucci. For finishing touches, Reese accessorized with keyhole earrings by Schiaparelli and the skinniest of Y2K-style sunglasses.
Over the years, Reese has curated a top-tier, tunnel walk-worthy wardrobe with Chanel, Thom Browne, Versace, Gucci, and Altuzarra, but Schiaparelli is a rookie on her designer roster. That's not to say creative director Daniel Roseberry's designs are completely absent from center court.
Three years ago, Savannah James cheered for her husband, LeBron James, at a Los Angeles Lakers game in a three-piece, pinstriped white suit from Schiaparelli.
Despite the lunchtime tip-off, the Atlanta Dream sent the WNBA Finals into Game 7, giving us a chance to see Reese showcase another tunnel serve. While no one can say which team will take home the WNBA Championship Trophy, one thing's for sure: the final game on Oct. 31 will also be a style showdown between the Atlanta Dream and the Golden State Valkyries.
Shop Capri Pants and Heels Inspired by Angel Reese
Vuori
Halo Low Rise Crop Pant
Commando
Neoprene Capri Leggings
Reformation
Jill Cropped Knit Pant
Gucci
Malaga Horsebit High Heel Platform Sandals
SCHUTZ
Sally Patent Leather Platform Sandals
Candie's
Lorenna Platform Sandal
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Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good,and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.