Angel Reese Trades Basketball Shorts and Sneakers for Capri Pants and Heels at Game 6 of the WNBA Finals

Courtesy of Gucci, no less.

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Angel Reese&#039;s leather Schiaparelli look included the capri pants trend and heels at Game 6 of the 2026 WNBA Finals
(Image credit: Getty Images)

The primetime slot was stolen from Game 6 of the 2026 WNBA Finals, but that didn't stop the Atlanta Dream from clinching another victory. At 12:30 p.m. EST on October 29, Angel Reese's leather Schiaparelli look scored one of the season's biggest slam dunks on the tunnel walk court. Posing for photographers in the capri pants trend and heels, Reese won the game before the Atlanta Dream defeated the Golden State Valkyries.

The star athlete arrived at Georgia's State Farm Arena looking every bit a champion. Similar to her pre-Game 5 picks (including Jordyn Woods's "lucky" Knicks bag), Reese skipped signature Atlanta Dream shades like red, gray, and blue for an all-black look. She cinched a fitted, thigh-length leather blazer around an identical tank top, which featured the French fashion house's iconic keyhole cut-out. The metallic gold motif matched the jacket's avant-garde button and belt buckle, but also the bracelets that adorned the glossy gloves.

From there, it wasn't time to slip into basketball shorts and sneakers just yet. So, the athlete chose legging-adjacent capris and platform, peep-toe horsebit pumps from Gucci. For finishing touches, Reese accessorized with keyhole earrings by Schiaparelli and the skinniest of Y2K-style sunglasses.

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Angel Reese&#039;s leather Schiaparelli look included the capri pants trend and heels at Game 6 of the 2026 WNBA Finals

Angel Reese arrived at Game 6 of the 2026 WNBA Finals, wearing capri pants and Gucci heels.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Over the years, Reese has curated a top-tier, tunnel walk-worthy wardrobe with Chanel, Thom Browne, Versace, Gucci, and Altuzarra, but Schiaparelli is a rookie on her designer roster. That's not to say creative director Daniel Roseberry's designs are completely absent from center court.

Three years ago, Savannah James cheered for her husband, LeBron James, at a Los Angeles Lakers game in a three-piece, pinstriped white suit from Schiaparelli.

Savannah James wore a white Schiaparelli suit at a L.A. Lakers game in 2023

Back in 2023, Savannah James wore a Schiaparelli suit on the Lakers court.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Despite the lunchtime tip-off, the Atlanta Dream sent the WNBA Finals into Game 7, giving us a chance to see Reese showcase another tunnel serve. While no one can say which team will take home the WNBA Championship Trophy, one thing's for sure: the final game on Oct. 31 will also be a style showdown between the Atlanta Dream and the Golden State Valkyries.

Shop Capri Pants and Heels Inspired by Angel Reese

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Meguire Hennes
Meguire Hennes
Staff Writer, Fashion

Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.

Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.