Royal Insiders Claim Sarah Ferguson Is "Not Welcome" at Former Prince Andrew's New Home and Is "Persona Non Grata"

Andrew and Sarah often spoke about their close relationship, despite having been divorced since the early ‘90s, but these days, the pair are said to be no longer speaking. A source told the Times that interestingly, it was Andrew, not Ferguson, who had distanced themselves from the friendship.
“The red setter, as she’s known, is not welcome at Marsh Farm,” the insider said of the former duke's new Sandringham home. "She's persona non grata as far as Andrew is concerned.”
The Times added that it was “unclear” what Ferguson had done to cause Andrew to cut ties, but documents in the Epstein files “appear to show it was Ferguson who introduced him to Epstein.”
Despite his recent legal woes and banishment to The King’s Sandringham estate, a “well-placed source” told the Times that Andrew was doing just fine.
“Don’t believe all that poor Andy crap,” the source said. “He’s having a very nice time, thank you very much. He goes out, he goes off shooting with friends, he sees his old chums who are very loyal to him. He’s not sitting around feeling sorry for himself any more.”
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It's understood that “plenty of friends from the old guard” join Andrew for shooting trips and other outings, with a source adding, “I don’t agree with this viewpoint but there’s a feeling among a lot of these chums that this is a storm in a teacup and it will blow over."
As for Andrew's judicial review, which will take place on October 8, friends told the Sun that the former duke is convinced he'll be able to clear his name. Andrew was arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office in February, but if his review is successful, it will mean that any evidence police gathered at the time won't be able to be used in any investigations against him.
“He is utterly convinced that one day he will be completely exonerated,” an insider claimed. “He thinks this is the first step towards that.”
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Showand many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.