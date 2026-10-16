Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie Are Avoiding Being "Seen in Public" With Mom Sarah Ferguson and Are No Longer a "Tripod," Says Royal Expert

“I don't think the relationship is quite as close as it used to be, certainly.”

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Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie and Sarah Ferguson wearing black dresses on a red carpet
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Sarah Ferguson might be back in the U.K. after hiding abroad for nearly a year, but that doesn’t mean she’s going to be out and about with her family. According to royal commentator Phil Dampier, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie have quietly been visiting their mother at her new rental home, but they’re not in a rush to associate with her publicly.

The former Duchess of York is reportedly living in a house in England’s Home Counties (the areas surrounding London), and Dampier told Hello! magazine that Ferguson’s daughters have kept a low profile.

"Friends tell me they have both been to see her at her new house in the past couple of weeks,” he said. “I don't think they want to be seen with her in public at the moment, and she probably realizes it's not a good idea either, but behind the scenes they are talking and trying to be supportive."

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Ferguson has been missing in action amid the fallout from her friendship with late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. She was stripped of her Duchess of York title at the same time her ex-husband, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, lost his prince and Duke of York titles, and they were evicted from their longtime home, Royal Lodge, early this year.

Because of their parents’ scandals, Beatrice and Eugenie have largely stayed out of the public eye, with the sisters occasionally spotted at family events like Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling's June wedding.

"They're very embarrassed and are obviously sort of reevaluating their own lives and their own contacts and the things they get involved with because they don't want to be tainted by scandal,” Dampier said.

Princess Eugenie walking with Princess Beatrice, Edo Mapelli Mozzi and Jack Brooksbank

Princess Beatrice (front right) and Princess Eugenie are pictured with their husbands, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and Jack Brooksbank, at Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling's wedding.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The York sisters were famously close to both of their parents, especially Ferguson, but according to Dampier, “I don't think the relationship is quite as close as it used to be, certainly.”

"I think the days of them being the tripod and inseparable have been fragmented,” he said. “They have grown up and gone their own ways a bit, and they've got their separate lives and separate families."

Kristin Contino
Kristin Contino
Senior Royal and Celebrity Editor

Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.

Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.

Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.