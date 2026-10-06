Former Prince Andrew's Friend Says the "Upbeat" Ex-Royal Thinks He'll Be "Completely Exonerated" One Day

Andrew has taken legal action against Thames Valley Police over the search warrants used when they took him into custody on his 66th birthday, with a judicial review to take place on Thursday. His friend told the Sun that Mountbatten-Windsor sees this as “the first step” to ending his recent woes.
The former duke, who was stripped of his titles last October, was arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office on February 19. Emails released in the Epstein files revealed that Andrew had allegedly shared confidential information surrounding his former role as a U.K. trade envoy with the late sex offenderJeffrey Epstein.
“He seems incredibly buoyant despite everything he has been through and is really upbeat,” Andrew’s friend said.
“He is utterly convinced that one day he will be completely exonerated,” the insider continued. “He thinks this is the first step towards that.”
The former Duke of York's judicial review—the first to take place for a member of the Royal Family since King Charles I in 1649—will be held on October 8, but it's unclear if Andrew will attend the hearing.
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Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Showand many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.