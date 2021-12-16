Sarah Ferguson Says Meghan Markle Makes Prince Harry "Happy" and That Princess Diana Would Agree
Fergie approves.
By Iris Goldsztajn published
Sarah Ferguson—AKA the Duchess of York, AKA Fergie—recently made an appearance on Italian talk show Porta a Porta and was asked for her opinion on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.
"The most important thing—and I know Diana, if she were here, would say that—is they are happy," Ferguson said (via People). "And she makes him happy. And I love to see that little boy that cried at the funeral to have happiness now." Prince Harry's mother, Diana, died in a car crash when he was just 12 years old.
"If she were sitting with me right now, I know she would say, 'I am so proud of both of my boys and the wonderful wives they have chosen,'" the Duchess of York previously told People. "Because each has got her own voice."
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have made it their mission to fight for the causes they care about since retiring from their royal duties in early 2020. The duchess was even recently rumored to be eyeing a senator seat in California.
Aside from that, the royal couple has been outspoken about such issues as climate change, paid family leave and vaccine equality.
As for how well suited they are, the Duchess of York isn't the first public figure to remark on it. Melissa McCarthy also previously said that Prince Harry makes his wife super happy too. "You know what was so cute is when I could tell when he walked in, 'cause we were talking and she went, 'oh hiii!' and her whole face lit up and I was like, 'did Prince Harry just walk in the room and like her whole face...' I just thought it was like so sweet and genuine," the actress said, reflecting on the video she filmed with the duchess for her 40th birthday.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author whose work has appeared in InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Stylist, HelloGiggles, SheKnows, Metro, Fabulous, Nicki Swift, POPSUGAR, Alma and more. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
