Duchess Sophie Is Taking Over a Major Role From Another Royal Family Member

Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh, has had a busy year as a member of the Royal Family. Described as Princess Kate's "royal sister," Sophie stepped into a new role earlier this month when she led the Armistice Service at England's National Arboretum solo. She's also been described as the "Royal Family's secret weapon," as she's reportedly extremely professional. Now, Duchess Sophie is taking over an important royal role from another family member.

On Monday, Nov. 25, the charity Plan International UK announced that Duchess Sophie would be taking over as their royal patron. Sophie's late father-in-law, Prince Philip, previously held the role.

Announcing the exciting news, Plan International UK wrote on X, "As a champion of women's rights, The Duchess has witnessed first hand the impact conflict and crisis can have on young women and girls. We look forward to working with The Duchess to raise awareness of the barriers facing girls around the world."

Kate Middleton and Duchess Sophie. (Image credit: Getty Images)

In a press release, Plan International said of Sophie's appointment, "A vocal champion of women's rights, The Duchess visited the Chad-Sudan border last month to witness firsthand the impact of the conflict and met with young women and girls supported by Plan International UK. More than 10 million people have been forced to flee their homes in Sudan, with women and children a high proportion of those arriving as refugees in Chad."

The press release continued, "The Duchess is committed to continuing her work in this area, as part of her new role as Patron of Plan International UK. Her Royal Highness will support the charity's work to end violence against women and girls in conflict and crisis settings and help to raise greater awareness about the barriers facing girls around the world."

(Image credit: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

The CEO of Plan International UK, Rose Caldwell, said of Sophie's new position, "We are delighted that Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Edinburgh has agreed to be the new Patron of Plan International UK."

Caldwell continued, "Too many girls around the world are unable go to school, feel unsafe, are not in control of their own bodies and are held back by outdated, unfair stereotypes. By becoming our Royal Patron, The Duchess is demonstrating the power of standing with girls around the world, so they can create change in their own lives and beyond."

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors