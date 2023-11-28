Taylor Swift ALSO Declined to Perform at King Charles' Coronation, Book Claims

Taylor Swift has been known to appear for surprise performances at Haim and Bon Iver concerts, and even in ultra-lucky fans' homes across the world, but she draws the line at showing up for the first Coronation in over seven decades, apparently.
As reported by Us Weekly, royal author Omid Scobie writes in his new bombshell book Endgame that Miss Swift turned down the opportunity to perform at King Charles' Coronation in May. To be fair, though, she had a pretty good reason, given that she was bang smack in the middle of her Eras Tour, specifically in Nashville, TN, at the time.
Unfortunately, Charles didn't prove super popular among potential performers. Swift was just one of the many popstars to decline the offer, with Adele, Ed Sheeran, Elton John, Harry Styles, the Spice Girls, and Robbie Williams turning the monarch down.
Still, the lineup was pretty solid, with Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, and Andrea Bocelli taking to the stage on May 7. Snoop Dogg also offered to perform, but that didn't happen for whatever reason.
I don't think Swift's refusal was a snub, to be fair; she's just, like, the world's busiest popstar, you know?
Personally, I'm holding out for her to perform at Prince William's Coronation when the time comes for that, based on that one time she dragged the royal on stage to perform a trio rendition of "Livin' on a Prayer" with Jon Bon Jovi back in 2013. This is probably my favorite royal anecdote ever, and I'm totally holding out for a repeat.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
