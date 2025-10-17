Spoilers for The Diplomat season 3 finale ahead. The emotional heart of Netflix's must-watch series The Diplomat is the fiery, complicated relationship between U.S. Ambassador Kate Wyler (Keri Russell) and her morally dubious husband Hal (Rufus Sewell). By the end of its third installment, which showed both the couple's beginning and their brief separation (in the wake of Hal's new role as the Vice President), Kate returns to her husband and re-commits herself as his partner-in-crime. But that's before a major betrayal involving President Grace Penn (Allison Janney) changes everything.

With all episodes of season 3 out on October 16, viewers may leave their binges wondering whether Kate and Hal's relationship will ever be the same (and, you know, whether World War III is on the horizon). Below, we're keeping track of everything we know about the future of The Diplomat so far. (If you're looking for a full breakdown of The Diplomat season 3's ending, we've got you covered.)

From left: Kate Wyler (Keri Russell), Hal Wyler (Rufus Sewell), Grace Penn (Allison Janney), Nicol Trowbridge (Rory Kinnear), and Austin Dennison (David Gyasi), in the season 3 finale. (Image credit: Clifton Prescod/Netflix)

Has 'The Diplomat' been renewed for season 4?

Yes! Netflix announced the political thriller's early renewal back in May 2025, five months before season 3 arrived on the platform. The happy news was revealed as part of the streamer's Upfront presentation in New York City, as reported by Variety.

When will 'The Diplomat' season 4 be released?

Netflix has not announced a release date for The Diplomat season 4 yet—since, you know, season 3 just arrived—and it's currently unknown whether the show will keep up its yearly pace. So far, The Diplomat has been one of the rare Netflix series to debut a new season every year, with season 1 arriving in April 2023, season 2 in October 2024, and season 3 in October 2025. However, this quick return required an unusual production schedule, where season 3 started filming before season 2 even aired.

According to What's on Netflix, filming for season 4 is set to begin this November and may continue into summer 2026. Since the series needs a couple of months for post-production, season 4 is more likely to premiere on the platform in early 2027 than late 2026.

Kate and her new beau Callum Ellis (Aidan Turner) in episode 7. (Image credit: Liam Daniel/Netflix)

Which of the cast members will return for 'The Diplomat' season 4?

Diplomat fans, prepare to see a lot more of the Penns! Netflix has revealed that Allison Janney (President Grace Penn) and Bradley Whitford (Todd Penn) have been upped to series regulars to season 4. After season 3's ending cliffhanger—and the one cute domestic scene we got with the First Couple—we're excited to see more of the West Wing alums!

In addition to Janney and Whitford, all of the main cast is expected to return for The Diplomat season 4, including Keri Russell (Kate Wyler), Rufus Sewell (Hal Wyler), Ato Essandoh (Stuart Hayford), Ali Ahn (Eidra Park), Nana Mensah (Billie Appiah), David Gyasi (Austin Dennison), Rory Kinnear (Nicol Trowbridge).

Meanwhile, it's yet to be seen whether Poldark star Aidan Turner and The Pitt alum Tracy Ifeachor will return in their roles as Callum Ellis and Thema, respectively.

Dennison (center left) introduces his new wife Thema (Tracy Ifeachor, center right) to the Americans. Also pictured, from left: Todd Penn (Bradley Whitford), Grace, Hal, and Kate. (Image credit: Idris Solomon/Netflix)

What will 'The Diplomat' season 4 be about?

The Diplomat's season 3 finale ends with some very undiplomatic maneuvering from the menacing dream team of U.S. President Grace Penn and V.P. Hal Wyler. After Trowbridge accepts Kate's compromise and agrees to bury the Poseidon, a Russian "doomsday weapon" off the coast of England, the ecstatic ambassador (who spent episode 7 realizing that she may have been blaming Hal for her own baggage) declares that she wants to join Hal in D.C. and give their partnership another try. Soon after, Callum lets Kate know that the warhead has gone mysteriously missing. All it takes is some paranoid prodding from Todd for her to connect the dots: Grace and Hal stole the Poseidon, which will definitely piss off the U.K. and Russia. Hal makes Kate vow to keep her mouth shut, and viewers are left wondering what our betrayed heroine will do next.

The U.S. delegation, from left: Billie Appiah (Nana Mensah), President Grace, and Vice President Hal. (Image credit: Clifton Prescod/Netflix)

Speaking to Tudum, creator Deborah Cahn was quite ominous while teasing what's next for the series. When asked if viewers should be concerned for what comes next, she answered, "They should be worried. There’s plenty to worry about...Hal and Grace are playing with matches in somebody else’s house. The repercussions are not going to only land on America—they’re going to land on another country. It’s really going to make a lot of people unhappy."

Based on that, it sounds like season 4 would follow Kate as she deals with both Hal's ethical betrayal and the prospect that two loose cannons are running America. (Remember, Grace was behind the HMS Courageous explosion, and Hal is, well, Hal.) "[They] are two really powerful, dynamic people who are feeding off of each other’s intellect and intensity," Cahn added. "When two people are pushing the gas at the same time and nobody’s got their foot on the brake—it’s scary."