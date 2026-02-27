Dearest reader, it gives me great honor to inform you that Netflix's Bridgerton has made it halfway through its potential tenure. In January 2025, the beloved book-to-series adaptation aired its fourth season, centered on Benedict Bridgerton (Luke Thompson) and Sophie Baek's (Yerin Ha) fairytale romance. With the couple's happy ending out on February 23, Bridgerton has now adapted half of its source novels by Julia Quinn, while also extending a fan-favorite subplot past the book timeline.

Of course, we Bridgerton fans are ravenous; just because we've recently fed doesn't mean we're not eager for the next course. Thankfully, the Netflix original's future is already confirmed, and fans can expect regular dispatches on the upcoming installment, from highly-anticipated castings to updates from set, to plenty of first-look images and teasers. Below, we're tracking every update and clue on Bridgerton season 5 so far.

(In the meantime, we've rounded up several shows like Bridgerton and books like Bridgerton to entertain you as you wait.)

Has 'Bridgerton' been renewed for a fifth season?

Yes! In May 2025, the Netflix romance series was renewed for seasons 5 and 6 simultaneously. The streaming giant announced the good news via a Whistledown column, in the lead-up to season 4.

As for the future of the series, executive producer Shonda Rhimes confirmed in January 2025 that she plans for Bridgerton to last eight seasons, one for each sibling. Speaking at the Edinburgh TV Festival, she also teased that there's "a possibility for spinoffs" in the future, following Queen Charlotte.

The Bridgertons attend Sophie and Benedict's wedding. From left: Lady Bridgerton (Ruth Gemmell), Francesca (Hannah Dodd), Kate (Simone Ashley), Penelope (Nicola Coughlan), Eloise (Claudia Jessie), and Gregory (Will Tilston). (Image credit: Liam Daniel/Netflix)

When will 'Bridgerton' season 5 come out?

Bridgerton fans have become used to two-year waits for future seasons, but there's a chance that season 5 may arrive a bit earlier. Ahead of season 4, showrunner Jess Brownell shared that the series had been trying to "speed up" production, including building a permanent Georgian back lot at Shepperton Studios outside of London. The Bridgerton backlot officially opened for the filming of season 4, which began in September 2024.

Fast-forward to November 2025, and What's on Netflix reported that the romance is aiming to start filming season 5 in spring 2026, mere months after the release of season 4. (For reference, there were four months between season 3's release and the start of production on season 4.) Depending on the filming timeline, season 5 could arrive sometime in the second half of 2027.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Francesca (Hannah Dodd) and Eloise (Claudia Jessie) walk through Mayfair with maid Sophie (Yerin Ha). (Image credit: Liam Daniel/Netflix)

Which Julia Quinn book will 'Bridgerton' season 5 adapt?

Netflix has yet to announce which Bridgerton will lead season 5, but the show's crew has had plenty of fun teasing the possibilities. At the January 2026 premiere of season 4, part 1, Brownell revealed that sisters Eloise and Francesca will be the leads of the confirmed seasons 5 and 6. However, she made sure to add, "In what order? I can’t say."

The season 4 finale's surprise post-credits scene continues the intrigue, as Benedict and Sophie's wedding inspires the Bridgerton women to discuss whose wedding will be next. Eloise chimes in that she "loves a wedding"—having spent season 4, part 2, coming around on the idea of matrimony—but only as a guest. Meanwhile, a newly-widowed Francesca assures that she's not looking to walk down the aisle a second time.

'To Sir Phillip, With Love' by Julia Quinn $10.24 at Bookshop

If Eloise becomes the next Bridgerton lead, season 5 would adapt the fifth novel, To Sir Philip, With Love. At the start of the novel, Eloise is a spinster at the ancient age of 28, when she learns of a distant cousin's death. That cousin is Marina Thompson (Ruby Barker); in the show, Marina is a distant cousin of the Featheringtons who enters a loveless marriage with Philip Crane, the brother of her baby's deceased father.

Despite these changes, Brownell and Julia Quinn have confirmed that Eloise's season would still follow the book's arc. Eloise and Philip become pen pals after she sends a letter of condolence, and grow as friends over time. When Philip proposes to Eloise, assuming she'd be "homely...and more than a little desperate," she surprises herself by setting out for his country home (without a chaperone!). And despite their instant chemistry, she finds herself facing more surprises when she arrives.

Meanwhile, season 4 already adapted the start of Francesca's book, When He Was Wicked. The novel begins with the death of her husband, John Sterling, and the subsequent ghosting of his cousin, Michael Sterling. (Of course, in the series, Michael is Michaela, played by Masali Baduza.)

In the book, Francesca and Michael's story continues when they reunite four years later, when Michael returns to London from his travels in India. Avoiding spoilers, Francesca soon comes to see a new side of her former cousin-in-law, leading to one of the most popular love stories among book fans (as well as some of the raciest scenes in the novel series).

'When He Was Wicked' by Julia Quinn $9.31 at Bookshop

Which cast members are returning for 'Bridgerton' season 5?

Though Netflix has not confirmed the season 5 cast, most of the main players will likely return. This includes Ruth Gemmell (Violet Bridgerton), Claudia Jessie (Eloise Bridgerton), Hannah Dodd (Francesca Bridgerton), Will Tilston (Gregory Bridgerton), Florence Hunt (Hyacinth Bridgerton), Golda Rosheuvel (Queen Charlotte), Hugh Sachs (Brimsley), Daniel Francis (Lord Marcus Anderson), Martins Imhangbe (Will Mondrich), Emma Naomi (Alice Mondrich), Polly Walker (Portia Featherington), Lorraine Ashbourne (Mrs. Varley), and Julie Andrews (voice of Lady Whistledown).

Still, some returns are up in the air depending on which book season 5 adapts. If it's Francesca, Masali Baduza (Michaela Stirling) will receive a much bigger role, and Victor Alli (John Stirling) would likely return via flashback. If it's Eloise, Scottish actor Chris Fulton could reprise his role as Phillip Crane for the first time since season 2 (that is, if the series doesn't decide to recast).

Michaela (Masali Baduza) and Francesca (Hannah Dodd) start to bond. (Image credit: Liam Daniel/Netflix)

Another cast member who has left fans wondering about her return is Adjoa Andoh, who plays the wonderful Lady Danbury. It takes a while, but in season 4, Queen Charlotte (Golda Rosheuvel) allows Danbury to leave the Ton and travel to her homeland for the first time since she was a child. Thankfully, Brownell confirmed to Entertainment Weekly that Andoh will be returning to season 5.

"You'll see Lady Danbury next season," she said, before teasing Danbury and Charlotte's dynamic in future installments. "I think, for us, it was more about exploring the themes this season of relationships that have a power imbalance and trying to find a way to shake up that power imbalance between Lady Danbury and the Queen. I think after what they've been through this season, it's safe to say that the Queen is finally going to be treating Danbury more as a peer."

Queen Charlotte (Golda Rosheuvel) and Lady Danbury (Adjoa Andoh) share a moment before her departure. (Image credit: Liam Daniel/Netflix)

And then there's the question of the married Bridgertons, specifically season 2 leads Antony (Jonathan Bailey) and Kate (Simone Ashley), season 3's Colin (Luke Newton) and Penelope (Nicola Coughlan), and season 4's Benedict (Luke Thompson) and Sophie (Yerin Ha). The couple most likely to return for season 5 is Benophie, since the series likes to give viewers a peek at the previous leads's newlywed arc. Also, Brownell revealed in an interview with Cinemablend that Benedict will be an important support for both Eloise and Francesca in their upcoming arcs.

As of the season 4 finale, there's been no official word on whether Nicola Coughlan, Luke Newton, Simone Ashley, or Jonathan Bailey will return for season 5. Considering that Ashley and Bailey are now among Hollywood's biggest young stars, it's looking likely that they'll go the way of season 1's Phoebe Dyvenor and Regé-Jean Page. Still, there's more of a chance that Coughlan and Newton could make a return, since they could become very important to the new Whistledown mystery. Speaking of...

Penelope (Nicola Coughlan) asks the Queen for her blessing. (Image credit: Liam Daniel/Netflix)

Will the new Whistledown be revealed in 'Bridgerton' season 5?

Season 4 ended with a major cliffhanger: After Penelope retires from Whistledown (and begins work on a novel!), Colin reveals that a new issue has come out from an entirely different, unknown writer. This means that Bridgerton season 5 will start a show-original Whistledown mystery, and it seems like the writers are planning to milk the secret identity for a while.

"Shonda and I have an idea about who Whistledown is, and that's what we're writing toward," Brownell told Entertainment Weekly. "We'll definitely be planting some clues over the next few seasons for people to hopefully have their own guesses."

She added, "I'll say it won't be revealed in season 5. I can say that we've already finished writing season 5, so beyond that, I can't say for sure, but we will play with the mystery for a little while."