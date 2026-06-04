I'm coming to you live from my balcony, where neighbors are judging my seemingly unseasonal sweater. What they don't know is I'm as cool right now as I would be in a tank top. Don't believe me? Gigi Hadid proved summer color trends are the key to styling cardigans even as temperatures climb. That's exactly why our butter yellow sweaters work.

Hadid and I are both in a buttery mood this week—but no, we're not melting. On June 3, the model arrived at Or'esh Mediterranean Restaurant in a long-sleeve some might save for chillier forecasts. She sourced her own knitwear label, Guest In Residence, for the $295 Rib Stealth Cardigan, woven from a cashmere-linen blend. (Adding linen to the mix proves she designed it with summer in mind.)

Gigi Hadid was spotted in NYC wearing her brand's summer cardigan in the butter yellow trend. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Hadid's notes say she "reimagined" the cashmere-only Stealth Cardigan "for warmer days." Everything shoppers love about the well-reviewed style—including the V-neck shawl collar and hidden hook-and-eye closure—returned, except in a super lightweight, ribbed pattern. The blend also makes the Rib Stealth Cardigan a bit more wallet-friendly at $295.

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Guest In Residence Rib Stealth Cardigan $295 at REVOLVE

Hadid could've completed the matching yellow set with the $495 Rib Everywear Pant, but instead, she chose the 100-percent cashmere option. (My sweater's not so shocking now, is it, neighbors?) Guest In Residence says the elasticized, straight-leg bottoms are one of the founder's "go-to pieces." So much so, she's worn them for the past four summers straight. Hadid owns the Everywear Pant in navy blue, black, gray, and even butter yellow. It seems the beige "Sandstone" shade is the newest addition to Hadid's collection.

Sure, her loungewear didn't match, but her accessories did. This take on the soft loafers trend was cut from the same chocolate brown suede as Hadid's shoulder bag.

Some fashion girls would say the butter yellow color trend peaked in Spring 2025. (That's when the not-quite-lemon shade dominated Chanel, Alaïa, Toteme, and Maison Margiela's runways after a slow start in 2024.)

Hadid's Guest In Residence catalog argues otherwise. The hue spreads from sweaters to polos and button-downs. Even her non-Guest In Residence pieces endorse butter's comeback, including the Self-Portrait mini dress she wore to a Victoria's Secret casting call late last month.

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Hadid's influence is so powerful, she could declare butter yellow a neutral for Summer 2026 and beyond. She'd have Chanel, Dior, Stella McCartney, and Loewe's spring fashion shows in her corner. Plus, Selena Gomez, Millie Bobby Brown, and more have already reunited with the color this season.

What I'm hearing is I can (and should) style my buttery sweaters as effortlessly as a white T-shirt.

Shop Butter Yellow Cardigans Inspired by Gigi Hadid

TOPICS Gigi Hadid