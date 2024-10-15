This Recent Royal Event Caused Prince William to Say He Was Ready to "Smash" Some Windows

Watch out below!

Prince William talking to two men while wearing a suit
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Kristin Contino
By
published
in News

Prince William might be a devoted soccer fan (he is patron of the U.K.'s Football Association, after all) but he tried his hand at American football during an NFL Foundation UK event in London on Tuesday, Oct. 15—and joked that his budding skills might put the windows at his historic Windsor home in jeopardy.

The Prince of Wales—who was gifted adorable miniature footballs for his three kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis during the event, along with a full-sized ball for himself—joked that he needed to "do some practice at home and see how many windows I can smash" in a video shared by the Daily Mail.

The prince showed off his sporty side (and rocked a pair of white Toms sneakers with his suit) as he played with a group of young people who have taken part in the NFL Foundation UK's flag football program. After trying to throw a football through a target, William—who missed his first attempt—successfully tossed it in the net.

"One out of two’s alright. I’ll retire on that. That’s my NFL career," the Prince of Wales told onlookers, per the Daily Mail.

Prince William standing on a field throwing a football through a goal

William tested his throwing skills during the event.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Prince William posing with a Jacksonville Jaguars player and holding a jersey that says HRH

The royal received a special "HRH" jersey from Welsh Jaguars player Louis Rees-Zammit.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Prince William reunited with Jacksonville Jaguars player Louis Rees-Zammit, who is a former Welsh rugby player, during the event, with the NFL convert doling out a serious compliment about the royal's performance.

"He can throw the ball better than me," Rees-Zammit proclaimed, adding, "He can get a good spiral on the ball as well, not like me!"

The event highlighted the NFL Foundation's partnerships with local community organizations in the U.K., using flag football as a tool for positive change. With the sport set to debut at the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games, Prince William learned how flag football is becoming more popular but also how it's helped underprivileged young people develop confidence.

Perhaps we'll see William at the next Super Bowl after this sporty day out.

Kristin Contino
Kristin Contino
Senior Royal and Celebrity Editor

Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.

Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central.

Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.”

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸