Since their move to the United States, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly been staying in an LA home owned by actor and director Tyler Perry.

Royal fans have been scouring through Perry's Instagram archives for pictures of the interior of the Sussexes' temporary home.

Scroll down for pictures from inside the £15 million mansion where Harry and Meghan are reportedly staying in Los Angeles.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may have stepped back from their official royal duties, but they have not stopped living a thoroughly royal lifestyle.

The Sussex family have relocated to Los Angeles, where they are reportedly staying in a £15 million mansion owned by actor and directory Tyler Perry. The custom-built, Tuscan-style villa, which is in an exclusive gated community called the Beverly Ridge Estate, has eight-bedrooms and 12 bathrooms and sits on a 22-acre estate.

Royal fans have been digging deep through Perry's Instagram archives for pictures that offer a look inside Harry and Meghan's temporary home and, frankly, it is luxe AF.

Scroll down for an Insta-tour of the lavish mansion.

The living room:

The living room in Perry's LA mansion is nothing short of regal, with floor-to-ceiling windows, gorgeous drapes, and classic artwork on the walls.

"Stevie at the piano in my living room for my 45th birthday bash. I had to pinch myself. ;-)" Perry captioned an overhead shot of the room on Instagram in September 2014.

The dining room:

A picture Perry shared of his Christmas decor in 2012 offers a glimpse of the mansion's formal dining room—complete with chandeliers and marble walls—which is located off the living room.

The kitchen:

Perry's kitchen is built for Instagram. It has rich, marble countertops and even features a blackboard under the carved stove hood.

The study:

The home's study (which is likely the room where Harry and Meghan sat for their epic Zoom meeting crash this week) is ultra-regal with its wood-paneled walls, perfect leather chairs, and opulent marble fireplace.

The bathroom:

The bathroom has a huge, sunken tub and wall-to-wall marble, topped off by an eye-catching modern lighting fixture as a centerpiece.

The view:

The view is just as stunning as the inside of the house (although Harry and Meghan have reportedly erected 10-foot-high privacy screens around the back of the property since moving in).

The nursery:

Finally, the home boasts a perfect nursery for baby Archie. Perry shared a picture of the room decked out for his own son, Aman, in 2015.

"I have traveled the world trying to find the peace that I have when I'm holding my sleeping son in my arms. God thank you! Amen for Aman. He's beautiful!!" Perry captioned the photo.

