Where Did Prince Louis Disappear to During the Coronation Ceremony?

Eagle-eyed watchers noticed that Prince Louis was on the front row for his grandfather King Charles’ Coronation—until he wasn’t. Midway through the ceremony, Louis was suddenly missing. Where did he go?

According to Page Six , the Palace was ready to have a nanny whisk Louis away at any moment if he misbehaved or grew tired and, while we didn’t catch any misbehavior on the five-year-old’s part, maybe he just needed a break for a minute (the ceremony was quite long, and rather intense even for an adult). We did, however, catch a couple of yawns from the young prince—it’s a long day!—and as Page Six reports (and we agree) Louis “appeared to be on his best behavior during the service while seated between sister Princess Charlotte and mom Kate Middleton.”

(Image credit: Getty)

(Image credit: Getty)

Louis, of course, became internationally renowned for his antics during Her late Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee last June. He was well-behaved in April during the family’s Easter church service, and, despite a myriad of facial expressions we can’t get enough of, handled today like a champion.

About an hour and a half into the ceremony at Westminster Abbey, Louis briefly left the service, but was back before its conclusion, in time to sing “God Save the King” as the King and newly crowned Queen Camilla departed the Abbey. He was later spotted in the carriage procession back to Buckingham Palace and on the Palace’s balcony.

(Image credit: Getty)

(Image credit: Getty)

Upon arrival at the Abbey this morning, Louis walked in with his parents, the Prince and Princess of Wales, and alongside older sister Princess Charlotte, who clutched his hand. Older brother Prince George arrived separately, as he was a Page of Honor for the King.