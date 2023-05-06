Where Did Prince Louis Disappear to During the Coronation Ceremony?

Eagle-eyed watchers noticed that Prince Louis was on the front row for his grandfather King Charles’ Coronation—until he wasn’t. Midway through the ceremony, Louis was suddenly missing. Where did he go?
According to Page Six, the Palace was ready to have a nanny whisk Louis away at any moment if he misbehaved or grew tired and, while we didn’t catch any misbehavior on the five-year-old’s part, maybe he just needed a break for a minute (the ceremony was quite long, and rather intense even for an adult). We did, however, catch a couple of yawns from the young prince—it’s a long day!—and as Page Six reports (and we agree) Louis “appeared to be on his best behavior during the service while seated between sister Princess Charlotte and mom Kate Middleton.”
Louis, of course, became internationally renowned for his antics during Her late Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee last June. He was well-behaved in April during the family’s Easter church service, and, despite a myriad of facial expressions we can’t get enough of, handled today like a champion.
About an hour and a half into the ceremony at Westminster Abbey, Louis briefly left the service, but was back before its conclusion, in time to sing “God Save the King” as the King and newly crowned Queen Camilla departed the Abbey. He was later spotted in the carriage procession back to Buckingham Palace and on the Palace’s balcony.
Upon arrival at the Abbey this morning, Louis walked in with his parents, the Prince and Princess of Wales, and alongside older sister Princess Charlotte, who clutched his hand. Older brother Prince George arrived separately, as he was a Page of Honor for the King.
Rachel Burchfield is a writer, editor, and podcaster whose primary interests are fashion and beauty, society and culture, and, most especially, the British Royal Family and other royal families around the world. She serves as Marie Claire’s Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor and has also contributed to publications like Allure, Cosmopolitan, Elle, Glamour, Harper’s Bazaar, InStyle, People, Vanity Fair, Vogue, and W, among others. Before taking on her current role with Marie Claire, Rachel served as its Weekend Editor and later Royals Editor. She is the cohost of Podcast Royal, a show that was named a top five royal podcast by The New York Times. A voracious reader and lover of books, Rachel also hosts I’d Rather Be Reading, which spotlights the best current nonfiction books hitting the market and interviews the authors of them. Rachel frequently appears as a media commentator, and she or her work has appeared on outlets like NBC’s Today Show, ABC’s Good Morning America, CNN, and more.
-
King Charles and the Royal Family Stepped Out on the Buckingham Palace Balcony Following the Coronation
England officially has a new King and Queen.
By Brooke Knappenberger
-
Lady Louise Windsor Was a Vision at the Coronation in a Floral Silk Gown
Make way for the next generation's most stylish royal.
By Paulina Jayne Isaac
-
Why Isn't Prince Harry on the Balcony After Charles' Coronation?
Only working members of the royal family were invited out on the balcony.
By Brooke Knappenberger