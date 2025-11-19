Princess Kate's "Sumptuous" Emerald Velvet Gown is Giving Ralph Lauren Christmas

It was a glamorous Mom and Dad’s Night Out for Prince William and Princess Kate as they attended the Royal Variety Performance at London’s opulent Royal Albert Hall. The Prince and Princess of Wales dressed up for an unofficial date night in support of the Royal Variety Charity, where they met with performers and representatives after enjoying the annual charity performance.

Princess Kate looked sensational in a dress by Talbot Runhof, a Munich-born designer favored by other European royals. The emerald hue paired with the ruched design of this gown created a timeless, show-stopping look, fit for a Ralph Lauren Christmas ad. The gown was described on Net-A-Porter as a "sumptuous emerald velvet that looks richer or lighter depending on how the light hits it."

Princess Kate's elegant gown screams "Ralph Lauren Christmas." (Image credit: Getty Images)

Princess Kate and Prince William on the red carpet ahead of the Royal Variety Show Performance. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Talbot Runhof Talbot Runhof Velvet Off-The-Shoulder Maxi Dress £1,320 at Harrods

"Talbot Runhof's gown is ruched and gathered to create a beautiful hourglass effect," Net-a-Porter says. They describe the stunning gown as an example of "the brand's flair for silhouette and construction, [which] ensures this piece photographs beautifully from all sides." Princess Kate never takes a bad photograph, but this gown certainly looked beautiful from every single angle.

The Princess of Wales paired the elegant gown with matching green velvet stilettos and a glittering clutch from Jenny Packham. The Greville Diamond Chandelier Earrings from the Royal Collection added sparkle to the look, and Queen Mary's diamond link choker bracelet completed the glittering, festive look.

The Prince and Princess of Wales attend the Royal Variety Show. (Image credit: Getty Images)

This year is the Prince and Princess of Wales’s sixth time attending the performance since their 2011 wedding. The evening marked the first time they attended the Royal Variety Performance since Princess Kate was diagnosed with cancer in early 2024. Last year, King Charles attended the annual performance while Queen Camilla recovered from pneumonia.

At the Royal Albert Hall, the Prince and Princess of Wales enjoyed performances from Paddington The Musical, the West End and Paris casts of Les Misérables, and musical performances from Jessie J and Laufey.

The annual event marks the beginning of a busy holiday season, as the performance is recorded ahead of a televised airing during the height of December festivities. Alongside this holiday event, Princess Kate’s carol concert is set to return in a few week’s time to be televised again on Christmas Eve.