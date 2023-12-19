Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney Revamp an Iconic Wham! Album Cover For The Holidays

'Tis the season for some quintessential Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney tomfoolery, holiday style!



On Monday, Dec. 18, the It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia star, McElhenney, shared a photo on Instagram of the actors and business partners recreating Wham!'s iconic “Last Christmas” single album cover.

Reynolds, 47, and McElhenney, 46—who co-own the now-winning, across-the-pond soccer team Wrexham—purposefully styled their hair and outfits to mimic the 80s English pop duo, consisting of the late, great George Michael and Andrew Ridgeley.

The original cover—featuring perfectly coiffed hair and oversized sweaters captured in a black and white photograph—was originally released in 1986.

Not to be outdone, Reynolds also decided to share the same image to his own Instagram Stories.

Forever the savvy business men, the pair added the logo of their Wrexham soccer club in the corner of the photo and captioned the images with one simple word—“WREXHAM!”—alongside a Christmas tree emoji, because when in Rome!



Reynolds and McElhenney are known for their sweet, comedic antics. In honor of McElhenney's 46th birthday, the Deadpool star uploaded a hilarious video of the musical chant on both YouTube and X, formerly known as Twitter.

And during a season of FX's Welcome to Wrexham — which documents the famous actors co-ownership of the once-failing-turned-successful soccer club—McElhenney roasted his co-owner with some hilarious commentary, noting how often Reynolds hugged some of the Wrexham players sans shirt, "acted like everybody's best friend" and was "kissing babies."



When it comes to the comedic actors, one thing is for certain: There is no love (or jokes) lost between them.