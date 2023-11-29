Sabrina Carpenter and Taylor Swift Are Officially the Best of Friends

One of the highlights of watching the Eras Tour (aside from Taylor Swift, obviously) is seeing Sabrina Carpenter's energy on stage as the opening act. She always seems to be having the best time, and does a great job of getting the crowd warmed up.
Throughout her time as the opening act, we've gotten to see behind-the-scenes glimpses of Swift and Carpenter's friendship. From hugs at the VMAs to backstage selfies, the pair seem to be getting on well.
While performing in August, Swift described Carpenter as one of her favorite artists and one of her close friends.
Carpenter was a Swiftie long before this tour, as an adorable video posted in 2009 shows her covering Swift's song, Picture to Burn. What's even cuter is that this video is played as her intro at the Eras Tour!
Sabrina Carpenter stuns in new post wearing a photo of herself & Taylor Swift on a cowboy hat. pic.twitter.com/F8PE0CCArtNovember 28, 2023
Carpenter has even been brought along to NFL games with Swift, where the latter was likely going to support her boyfriend, Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs. This shows they must be more than just colleagues by now!
The latest installment in this adorable friendship is a selfie posted by Sabrina, where she's wearing a cowboy hat with a photo of them both in the shape of a heart.
Though some Swifties are quick to assume this is one of Swift's legendary Easter eggs, this time suggesting the release of Taylor Swift (Taylor's Version)... Only time will tell!
Fleurine Tideman is a freelance writer who is always ready to discuss celebrities, entertainment, mental health, relationships and anything else her busy brain comes up with. She comes from the small, rainy land of the Netherlands, but she uses the flexibility of her work to travel around Europe and explore new places. She spent several years working in the travel industry, which taught her how to fit insane amounts in her hand luggage. She has a degree in Psychology and Anthropology, which she uses to psychoanalyse herself and others. She’s a regular contributor for Betches, and you can also find her work on Pop Sugar, Insider, Time Out or her own blog, Symptoms of Living. At Marie Claire, she’ll be covering celebrity news, usually written to the sounds of Taylor Swift.
