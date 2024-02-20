On a Rare Night Off, Taylor Swift and Eras Tour Opening Act Sabrina Carpenter Grab Dinner at a Sydney Hotspot

After three sold out shows in Melbourne, Australia, Taylor Swift is now in Sydney for the next leg of her record-breaking Eras Tour.
Her Melbourne shows got plenty of attention, as Swift was photographed wearing a Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl 58 Champions baseball cap and her custom-made "TNT" bracelet, perhaps a nod to her NFL boyfriend, Travis Kelce. (T and T, get it?)
Swift also took a moment during one of her performances to mention how the making of her upcoming album, The Tortured Poet's Department, was a vital process for her. “I needed to make it," she told the crowd. "It was really a lifeline for me."
The Tortured Poet’s Department drops on April 19, and fans are already speculating that one song might be about Harry Styles, and that the title might be about another ex, Joe Alwyn.
We know how Swift wows when she's onstage, but what does the most famous woman in the world do on her night off? (Even pop stars like Swift need a break.)
Well, on her night off between concerts, Swift headed out for dinner with Sabrina Carpenter. As her opening act for a large portion of the Eras Tour, Carpenter and Swift seem to have grown close in recent months.
The two singers very much give big and little sister energy, and it's amazing to see Swift supporting the young singer.
Their outfits were as amazing off-stage as they were on stage. Swift opted for a black corset top with a brown suede skirt paired with a jet-black belt and a delicate necklace. She left her blonde hair curly, as she has gravitated towards recently, and statement eye makeup and lipstick.
Carpenter went in a very different direction with a red minidress with fringe detailing and black tights. She carried a classic Louis Vuitton handbag and a black leather jacket.
The pair headed to Pellegrino for dinner, a beloved upscale restaurant in Sydney.
As Swift performs four shows in Sydney, her private jet has reportedly taken to the skies, heading to Honolulu. Rumor has it that the plane will be picking up newly-minted Super Bowl champion Kelce there.
On the latest episode of his podcast, "New Heights with Jason & Travis Kelce," the Kansas City Chiefs tight end hinted that he would "venture to an island real soon" and head "south" of the U.S. Could he be joining Swift for her upcoming shows?
After winning last week's Super Bowl with his team, Kelce certainly deserves some R&R. And given that Swift literally jumped on a plane from Tokyo to watch him play in the Super Bowl, it's definitely his turn to come and support her career, which he did last year in Argentina.
Fleurine Tideman is a freelance writer who is always ready to discuss celebrities, entertainment, mental health, relationships and anything else her busy brain comes up with. She comes from the small, rainy land of the Netherlands, but she uses the flexibility of her work to travel around Europe and explore new places. She spent several years working in the travel industry, which taught her how to fit insane amounts in her hand luggage. She has a degree in Psychology and Anthropology, which she uses to psychoanalyse herself and others. She’s a regular contributor for Betches, and you can also find her work on Pop Sugar, Insider, Time Out or her own blog, Symptoms of Living. At Marie Claire, she’ll be covering celebrity news, usually written to the sounds of Taylor Swift.
