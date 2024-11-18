Marcello Hernández, AKA SNL's Domingo, Crashes Sabrina Carpenter's Show
And she arrested him!
Sabrina Carpenter enjoyed SNL's recent spoof of her song "Espresso" so much that she brought out its star on stage at her latest show.
Marcello Hernández, who played Domingo in the comedy show's October skit starring Ariana Grande, made a surprise appearance at the Short n' Sweet Tour stop in Los Angeles on Nov. 17.
In footage shared by Variety on X, fans could be heard shrieking excitedly as they clocked Hernández. Carpenter told him, "I'm so flustered. Um, where are you from?"
He answered, "I'm from Miami, baby" to the sound of loud cheers.
"Miami?" Carpenter said. "I wish you were from... my bedroom. What are you doing there tonight?"
Then Hernandez, as Domingo, modified some of Carpenter's lyrics to, "I'm the cute boy with the blue jacket and the thick accent."
The singer answered, "Well! You sure are gorgeous, I'm getting so flustered and overwhelmed. Is there anything you wanna say before I arrest you, Domingo?"
Hernandez broke into song again, referencing the SNL skit with the following words sung to the tune of "Espresso": "Came all this way, had to explain, direct from Domingo. Sabrina's a friend, she's like my sis, but I would hook up, though." The audience loudly sang along to this, too.
After that, as seen in fan footage, Carpenter took out a pair of fluffy pink handcuffs to "arrest" Domingo.
“Direct from Domingo!”Marcello Hernández makes a surprise appearance at Sabrina Carpenter’s L.A. N2 #ShortnSweet show. 💋 pic.twitter.com/uSYxiLgRAyNovember 18, 2024
The inside joke stems from a skit Ariana Grande starred in when she hosted SNL last month, in which she and three cast members played bridesmaids and sang about the bride cheating on her fiancé during the bachelorette with a man named Domingo.
It was hilarious, and not only did it go viral, but Carpenter herself responded to it on Instagram Stories after the fact.
The comedy song was so popular, in fact, that SNL brought it back for a sequel this past weekend, this time making it a riff on Chappell Roan's "HOT TO GO!," starring Charli XCX.
Absolutely cannot wait for part 3.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of British Vogue, InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Refinery29 and SELF. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
