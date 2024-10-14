Sabrina Carpenter Calls Ariana Grande's 'Espresso' Rendition on SNL "Very Nice and on Pitch"
Spoiler alert: Ari did her utmost to be totally off-key.
Sabrina Carpenter is a fan of Ariana Grande's Saturday Night Live take on her song "Espresso."
This past weekend, Grande hosted the cult comedy show, and participated in a bunch of hilarious skits. One of these was titled "Bridesmaid Speech," and saw the singer join cast members Heidi Gardner, Ego Nwodim, and Sarah Sherman.
The women played bridesmaids to Chloe Fimeman's bride, and they sang lyrics recounting their bachelorette trip, on which it turned out the bride had cheated on her new husband with a man named Domingo (sorta rhymes with "espresso," you see).
All four women were singing very much off-key, with Grande—a famously talented musician—doing her utmost to never hit the correct notes.
Over on Instagram Stories this past Sunday, Carpenter reposted a video of the skit, with the comment, "very nice and on pitch" with two heart emojis and tagging Grande.
The "7 Rings" singer reposted Carpenter's story with the words, "tysm we tried" and a heart emoji.
Grande's visit to SNL was certainly a successful one, with the popstar treating us to some of her famous impressions, including one of Céline Dion:
And one of Jennifer Coolidge:
For her opening monologue, Grande wore a stunning bustier dress in bright pink satin by Thierry Mugler from 1982. She poked fun at her theater-kid background before bursting into song, all while promising she wouldn't sing, nor do her impressions. She then broke out into the voices of Britney Spears, Miley Cyrus, and Gwen Stefani, and promised not to bring up Wicked, just as Bowen Yang came out dressed as Glinda.
Grande has hosted SNL before, back in 2016 and 2014, so it's no wonder she's such a pro.
The star's latest movie project, Wicked, costarring Cynthia Erivo, Jonathan Bailey and Ari's boyfriend Ethan Slater, is out in theaters Nov. 22.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of British Vogue, InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Refinery29 and SELF. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
