Sabrina Carpenter's Netflix Special Will Include Duets With Chappell Roan, Tyla and Shania Twain
And other celebs will make a cameo, too!
Sabrina Carpenter is coming to Netflix!
The popstar has announced a holiday special titled A Nonsense Christmas, and the guest list is beyond your wildest dreams.
As part of the program, Carpenter will duet with superstars Chappell Roan, Tyla, Shania Twain and Kali Uchis, plus welcome cameos from Nico Hiraga, Quinta Brunson, Cara Delevingne, Kyle Mooney, Megan Stalter, Sean Astin, Owen Thiele and Jillian Bell.
Netflix shared a thrilling trailer for the show, which premieres Dec. 6. In it, Carpenter makes some of her signature NSFW jokes, such as when she handles a present, it starts vibrating, and she exclaims, "Aw, a massager!"
In one scene, the singer plays the Ghost of Past while Brunson plays the Ghost of Present, and Hiraga plays Carpenter's ex. "I love your bangs, they're cute," the Abbott Elementary creator tells her.
"Thank you!" the singer replies. "I got 'em 'cause he ghosted me, so..."
The special also promises to feature "holiday classics" and "Sabrina's holiday hits," plus a Santa Claus singing, "I'm working lateee, because I'm Santaaa."
A Nonsense Christmas is named after Carpenter's Christmas song with the same name, which itself was a holiday version of her hit "Nonsense."
We already knew Carpenter was a Chappell Roan stan, since she beautifully performed her song "Good Luck, Babe!" on BBC Radio 1's Live Lounge in June.
The "Espresso" singer has also covered Shania Twain's "Man! I Feel Like a Woman" in 2023, and "That Don't Impress Me Much" in 2024.
As for Kali Uchis, Carpenter is clearly a longtime fan, having covered her song "Telepatía" on TikTok circa 2021.
Meanwhile, Tyla said that she loves Sabrina Carpenter's work over the summer in a slightly confusing interview shared on TikTok.
Netflix is ramping up the musical specials lately, with the platform having announced it will stream Beyoncé's Christmas Day halftime show at the Texans game this year as well. Exciting stuff!
