Sabrina Carpenter Says She Receives the Same "Vilification" That Britney Spears Did for Embracing Her Sexuality

Ugh.

Sabrina Carpenter wearing a custom Victoria&#039;s Secret bodysuit on the Short N Sweet Tour
(Image credit: Alfredo Flores)
Iris Goldsztajn
By
published
in News

Sabrina Carpenter playfully incorporates her sexuality into her lyrics, choreography and on-stage outfits, and despite it being 2024, she gets lots of stick for it.

The singer recently spoke to TIME for a cover interview, and was asked whether she has escaped the kind of "vilification" that artists like Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera used to get in the 2000s for embracing their sexuality in their work.

"No, I definitely get that as well," Carpenter said.

Even though she's frustrated by it, she has a good strategy for coping with the criticism.

She explained, "Someone told me this, whenever I would get upset or feel like I'm the only one getting criticized for something other people are able to do seemingly so freely: I'm the one that's seeing all the negative sh*t about myself. My friends don't see that."

Sabrina Carpenter Skims

Sabrina Carpenter in a SKIMS campaign.

(Image credit: Skims)

Carpenter continued, "But you'll still get the occasional mother that has a strong opinion on how you should be dressing. And to that I just say, don't come to the show and that’s okay.

"It's unfortunate that it's ever been something to criticize, because truthfully, the scariest thing in the world is getting up on a stage in front of that many people and having to perform as if it's nothing. If the one thing that helps you do that is the way you feel comfortable dressing, then that's what you’ve got to do."

The star then referred to her 94-year-old grandpa attending one of the shows on her Short n' Sweet Tour, and some of the comments she received about it.

"My fans online are like, I can’t believe she's bending over in front of her grandparents!" she said. "I'm like, girl, they are not paying attention to that. They’re just like, I can’t believe all these people are here."

Fresh off her show in Hartford, Carpenter is playing in Boston on Thursday, followed by Baltimore on Saturday. Her international tour runs through March 26.

A post shared by Sabrina Carpenter (@sabrinacarpenter)

A photo posted by on

Topics
Sabrina Carpenter Britney Spears
Iris Goldsztajn
Iris Goldsztajn
Morning Editor

Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of British Vogue, InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Refinery29 and SELF. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸