Heidi Klum Teases Yet Another Outrageous Costume for Halloween 2024

Halloween is coming, and we can't wait to see what Heidi Klum has up her sleeve. The America's Got Talent judge is known for her over-the-top costumes each year, and while she was busy celebrating the show's season 19 finale on Sept. 17, she took some time to preview her 2024 look.

The supermodel, who spoke to People at the taping, revealed she's been planning her outfit “for months already" ahead of her annual celeb-filled Halloween bash.

Klum said she starts early “because molds need to be made" for her wild outfits, like her viral 2022 worm costume.

"Prosthetics need to be made, fittings have to be had," she continued, adding, "there goes a lot into it."

Klum shared some insight on her 2024 costume during the finals of America's Got Talent on Sept. 17. (Image credit: Getty Images/NBC Universal)

The modeling legend admitted that she always wants to look

"spectacular" so her costumes aren't projects she can "just throw together overnight."

"It takes a long time. It takes a lot of planning," the TV personality explained.

However, Klum also said there's a certain amount of stress behind her Halloween party—which she's held each year since 2000— since she feels the need to keep outdoing herself.

The model continued she loves the element of "a special reveal" for her look, understanding she has "so many fans" who look forward to seeing her costumes and "who love also dressing up and coming up with amazing things.”

Klum recreated Michael Jackson's Thriller video for her 2017 Halloween party. (Image credit: Getty Images)

"So I feel like they're really looking at what I'm doing and I don't want to let anyone down, so I'm always giving everything,” Klum continued.

While some of her earlier looks, like 2002's Betty Boop costume or 2012's Cleopatra costume, were on the tame side, the reality star has really ramped things up in recent years.

Aside from the aforementioned worm, Klum has dressed as everything from the werewolf in Michael Jackson's Thriller video to a terrifying alien—and she seems to be showing no indication of slowing down for 2024.

Let the countdown to Heidiween begin.