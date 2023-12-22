Salma Hayek Shops at Gucci Ahead of the Holidays In Chic Black and White Coat.

'Tis the season for some holiday bling... if you're iconic actress Salma Hayek, of course.



On Thursday, Dec. 21, the House of Gucci star was spotting shopping for some jewelry at a Gucci store in Beverly Hills, California. While perusing the high-priced merchandise alongside her daughter, Valentina, Hayek was dawning a chic black jacket that was accentuated by several white stripes at both the collar and cuffs.



The From Dusk Till Dawn actress paired the jacket with some form-fitting black pants and ankle-high black boots. Her hair was worn down in effortless waves, while the actress dawned simple-but-elegant black eye-glasses and minimal jewelry.



(Image credit: Getty Images)

Hayek recently celebrated her only daughter's Sweet 16, posting a heartfelt message in honor of her birthday on Instagram.



"Today my baby turns 16 and my heart is bursting with love, pride and gratitude for the day you were born," Hayek captioned the post, which included various home videos of Valentina over the years.



"Keep shining your beautiful light shamelessly my lovely girl, even if it blinds the fools.For those of us fortunate enough to have you in our lives, thank you for making us stronger with your courage," the caption continued. "For filling our lives with laughter and joy with your wicked wit. For challenging us to grow with your depth. And for inspiring us with your soulfulness every day. Happy sweet 16th Valentina; may this be the sweetest year yet!"

A post shared by Salma Hayek Pinault A photo posted by salmahayek on

Hayek is no stranger to Gucci, of course—her husband, François-Henri Pinault, owns Kering, a luxury goods company that owns Gucci, Saint Laurent, Balenciaga, Bottega Veneta, and Alexander McQueen, just to name a few.



Hayek met her husband at a gala party hosted by Pinault's company in 2006. They first got married at a Paris courthouse on Valentine's Day in 2009, then married for a second time in Venice before walking down the aisle for a third time to renew their vows in Bora Bora in 2018.

The proud mom of one is also known to rock the brand regularly, including during her recent press tour for the last Magic Mike installment, Magic Mike's Last Dance.



In February, while attending press interviews in promotion of the film in London, Hayek was seen wearing a plaid blazer and a matching Gucci pussybow sweater, paired with bootcut jeans and black boots.



Clearly, Gucci is a gift best given all-year round in the Hayek-Pinault household!