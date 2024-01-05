Sandra Bullock Spread Her Late Partner Bryan Randall's Ashes to Mark His Birthday

Sandra Bullock has honored her late partner Bryan Randall in the most beautiful way.

The actress' sister, Gesine Bullock-Prado, shared a short video of a peaceful outdoor scene on Instagram this week with the caption, "Happy birthday, Bry. Sandy brought you to the river, just as she promised."

The river in question was snowy, frosty, and misty, and the day Bullock and her family went there was beautifully sunny.

Though Bullock-Prado didn't say so in as many words, many media outlets have concluded that the Miss Congeniality star went to this river to spread Randall's ashes.

Octavia Spencer commented a series of prayer hands on the post, while another person commented, "What a beautiful way to honor the man she loved. To honor his last wish! You are in my heart and prayers. As difficult and sad it is to have lost someone so special I hope you find peace and can celebrate his life life. God Bless."

Randall tragically passed away last August at the age of 57, following a private battle with ALS.

At the time, his family issued a statement that read, "It is with great sadness that we share that on Aug. 5, Bryan Randall passed away peacefully after a three-year battle with ALS.

"Bryan chose early to keep his journey with ALS private and those of us who cared for him did our best to honor his request.

"We are immensely grateful to the tireless doctors who navigated the landscape of this illness with us and to the astounding nurses who became our roommates, often sacrificing their own families to be with ours.

"At this time we ask for privacy to grieve and to come to terms with the impossibility of saying goodbye to Bryan."

Bullock and Randall, a photographer, had been together since 2015.