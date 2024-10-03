Sarah Jessica Parker Matches Her Teal Sweater to Her Tights for a Very Carrie-Coded Outfit
The star paired plaid with a vibrant pop of color on the set of 'And Just Like That' season three.
Sarah Jessica Parker stepped out in a wildly colorful fall outfit on the set of And Just Like That. The star is currently filming the Sex and The City spinoff's third season, and her outfit embodied everything we've come to expect from Carrie Bradshaw: perilously trendy, intentionally over-accessorized designer dressing with just enough camp to let you know she's in on the joke.
Styled for the show by costume designer Molly Rogers, Parker built her Oct. 2 look around a puff sleeve teal sweater with bejeweled cuffs. The vibrant hue popped against an asymmetric blue and red plaid maxi skirt from Ulla Johnson that, unfortunately, seems to be sold-out everywhere, except for one that's currently up for grabs on Poshmark. (Similar options are available from Dauan Jacari and Mille, however.) For an added flourish, her long blonde hair was pulled into a loose side ponytail that sent me straight back to the 2010s. And I couldn't help but wonder: Is the side pony headed for a comeback, right along with Tumblr nails and skinny jeans? I fear it might be.
Parker accessorized the look with a paint splattered tote bag that appeared to read "The States Project" on the side. The States Project is a nonprofit organization that specializes in supporting state legislatures, and we are in an election year. Carrie Bradshaw carried a tote bag with the names of Democrats running for election duct-taped onto it during season two, so it wouldn't be the first time the show has explored the character's political leanings.
The actor matched her sweater to a set of opaque teal tights in a nod to the revival colorful hosiery has been seeing on the spring runways. Ferragamo, for instance, sent burnt orange, pale pink, taupe, and burnt orange tights down the catwalk at Milan Fashion Week earlier this month. Versace, meanwhile, renewed the sheer red tight trend for Spring 2025.
Kim Shui also showcased several pairs of shiny blue and pastel pink tights at New York Fashion Week in February 2024 as well.
Tights are like a sartorial exclamation point. Available in a rainbow of hues and patterns, hosiery presents a relatively inexpensive way to brighten up an outfit. They also make it possible to transition no-pants dressing into fall. Perhaps Ms. Parker (or rather, Carrie Bradshaw) has a point.
Hanna Lustig is a staff writer at Marie Claire, where she gets to gab every day about the topics she holds most dear: fashion, beauty, and celebrity. Hanna’s editorial journey began with formative internships at Elle and InStyle, where she was lucky enough to work for some of the smartest women in media while she was still in college. Hanna then accepted a digital culture reporting fellowship at Insider, where she helped carve out a new beat dedicated to covering influencers. Those experiences later served her well as a staff writer at Glamour, where she developed a knack for spinning quick turnaround celebrity news and trend reporting into juicy long-form feature stories.
Diane Keaton once hung up on Hanna during an interview, but thankfully that mishap did not derail what has otherwise been a deeply fulfilling career writing for and about women. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Media Studies from the University of Tennessee, where she was mainly taught to love and revere Dolly Parton. When she’s not at work, Hanna can likely be found listening to pop music, talking to her dog, and gossiping with her best friends. For more of Hanna’s perfect opinions on pop culture, you can follow her on Instagram and X.
