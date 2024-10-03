Sarah Jessica Parker Matches Her Teal Sweater to Her Tights for a Very Carrie-Coded Outfit

Sarah Jessica Parker stepped out in a wildly colorful fall outfit on the set of And Just Like That. The star is currently filming the Sex and The City spinoff's third season, and her outfit embodied everything we've come to expect from Carrie Bradshaw: perilously trendy, intentionally over-accessorized designer dressing with just enough camp to let you know she's in on the joke.

Styled for the show by costume designer Molly Rogers, Parker built her Oct. 2 look around a puff sleeve teal sweater with bejeweled cuffs. The vibrant hue popped against an asymmetric blue and red plaid maxi skirt from Ulla Johnson that, unfortunately, seems to be sold-out everywhere, except for one that's currently up for grabs on Poshmark. (Similar options are available from Dauan Jacari and Mille, however.) For an added flourish, her long blonde hair was pulled into a loose side ponytail that sent me straight back to the 2010s. And I couldn't help but wonder: Is the side pony headed for a comeback, right along with Tumblr nails and skinny jeans? I fear it might be.

Sarah Jessica Parker pairs a plaid Ulla Johnson maxi skirt with a blousy teal sweater. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Mille Françoise Skirt in Fireside Plaid $188 at Mille

Parker accessorized the look with a paint splattered tote bag that appeared to read "The States Project" on the side. The States Project is a nonprofit organization that specializes in supporting state legislatures, and we are in an election year. Carrie Bradshaw carried a tote bag with the names of Democrats running for election duct-taped onto it during season two, so it wouldn't be the first time the show has explored the character's political leanings.

Sarah Jessica Parker carries a paint-splattered tote that appears to read "The States Project" on the side. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The actor matched her sweater to a set of opaque teal tights in a nod to the revival colorful hosiery has been seeing on the spring runways. Ferragamo, for instance, sent burnt orange, pale pink, taupe, and burnt orange tights down the catwalk at Milan Fashion Week earlier this month. Versace, meanwhile, renewed the sheer red tight trend for Spring 2025.

Sarah Jessica Parker matches her sweater to her tights on the set of And Just Like That. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Opaque tights make an appearance at Milan Fashion Week in Ferragamo' Spring/Summer 2025 collection. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Versace sends sheer red tights down the runway for Spring/Summer 2025. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Kim Shui also showcased several pairs of shiny blue and pastel pink tights at New York Fashion Week in February 2024 as well.

Kim Shui shows reflective opaque blue tights during New York Fashion Week in February. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tights are like a sartorial exclamation point. Available in a rainbow of hues and patterns, hosiery presents a relatively inexpensive way to brighten up an outfit. They also make it possible to transition no-pants dressing into fall. Perhaps Ms. Parker (or rather, Carrie Bradshaw) has a point.