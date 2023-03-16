Selena Gomez' 'Wizards of Waverly Place' Costar Defended Her as Hailey Bieber Drama Unfolds

Selena Gomez fans have rallied behind her as rumored Hailey Bieber drama unfolds, and that includes her former Wizards of Waverly Place costar Jennifer Stone, apparently.

Stone took to TikTok this week to lip sync over a sound of Jamie Lee Curtis saying, "People should shut the f**k up, back the f**k off, and let this woman just shine her light." (FYI, Curtis originally said this about Ariana DeBose after people criticized her BAFTAs performance.)

While people would have assumed Stone was defending Gomez regardless, the actress turned nurse spelled it out for us for the avoidance of doubt. She captioned her video, "When people try to mess with my people… #backoff #growup #jealousyjealousy #shineyourlight #womenforwomen #teamselena"

So, that seems pretty clear.

As for why Gomez would "need" defending in the first place, the explanation is that people have been saying that she and Hailey Bieber are feuding, although it is all speculation at this stage.

While there is way, way too much to go over it all, the rumored feud has been said to be accelerating in recent months based on a few separate incidents.

There was the time Bieber, Kendall Jenner and Justine Skye posted a TikTok lip-syncing the sound, "I'm not saying she deserved it, but I'm saying God's timing is always right," soon after Gomez had been body-shamed for bikini photos she posted.

Bieber set the record straight there, though, saying, "I never comment on this type of thing but we were just having a girls night and did a random tik tok sound for fun. It's not directed at anyone." That said, she did delete the TikTok after receiving backlash.

Then there was the time Gomez told her followers she "accidentally over-laminated her eyebrows." Soon after Kylie Jenner posted a selfie with the words, "this was an accident ????" across her eyebrows, then followed it with a screenshot of herself and Bieber on FaceTime, with their cameras zoomed onto their eyebrows.

Jenner said this was "reaching" and Gomez commented back saying, "I'm a fan of Kylie!" in a bid to put the feud rumors to rest.

Then, however, a video resurfaced of Bieber seemingly making fun of Taylor Swift's music, and Gomez commented, "So sorry, my best friend is and continues to be one of the best in the game"

Soon after that, Gomez temporarily quit TikTok, saying, "And yeah, I'm gonna be taking a second from social media, because this is a little silly. And I'm 30, I'm too old for this, so..."