Selena Gomez' Disney Channel Brother Approves of Boyfriend Benny Blanco

Selena Gomez' on-screen brother will always "have her back," by his own admission.

David Henrie, who starred as Justin Russo on the Disney Channel show where Gomez got her start, Wizards of Waverly Place, has opened up about meeting the Rare Beauty founder's boyfriend Benny Blanco for the first time—and it's safe to say he approves.

"He's such a nice guy. He’s super funny. I was cracking up the whole time," Henrie told E! News about the first time he met Blanco, on a double date with Gomez and Henrie's wife Maria Cahill. The actor spoke to the outlet while on set for the reboot Wizards Beyond Waverly Place, which he's producing—as is Gomez.

"We had a great dinner. We had some Italian food," Henrie continued. "He can order good food. He can order very good food."

This tidbit is unsurprising, given Blanco is a cookbook author, and has also bragged about his fried pickles being so tasty that they get him "laid" (not a euphemism).

"I trust Selena and I want her to be very happy," Henrie continued, further commenting on the romance. "She knows I have her back."

He shared that he and his on-screen sister shared that "sibling dynamic" behind the scenes of the show as well, and that their friendship has gone from strength to strength since the series ended, too.

"[We’re] always encouraging. Always there for one another," he said. "Her and I, we go back so far, 20 years now almost. She knows I'm gonna shoot her straight and I know she’s gonna shoot me straight. So there’s no fluff around it. We’re just there for each other. We shoot each other straight and I think that’s why our bond has always been there and will continue to be."

Gomez and Blanco, a major music producer, have been dating since roughly December 2023, with the lovebirds regularly showing off their sweet love on social media and gushing about each other in interviews. *happy sigh*