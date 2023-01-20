Selena Gomez Denied She's Dating Drew Taggart in Since-Deleted Post

Selena Gomez was widely reported to be dating The Chainsmokers' Drew Taggart this week, but the Rare Beauty founder has since appeared to deny she was in a new relationship.
On Thursday, the star posted an Instagram Story, which she deleted soon after, consisting of a black and white photo of a landscape, with someone's head at the bottom. It's unclear whether Gomez took the photo herself or whether this is someone she knows, though the caption seems to imply it's not.
The singer captioned the photo, "I LIKE BEING ALONE TOO MUCH," and added the hashtag #iamsingle at the bottom.
Selena Gomez denies she is dating The Chainsmokers’ Drew Taggart:“# iamsingle” pic.twitter.com/vK4RTiWeCfJanuary 20, 2023
Essentially, Gomez wants us to know that she and Taggart are not an item, and are probably just friends (they went bowling this week, but a source told People that they were with "a group").
While one eyewitness told Page Six that Gomez and Taggart were "making out," it behooves (I love this word) us to take the singer's word against that of an anonymous source who spoke to a tabloid.
People will have their theories about why Gomez chose to delete this particular Story before the end of its natural life cycle, but mine is just that she realized how much discourse it was going to cause and wanted to shield herself from an onslaught of intrusive DMs.
Gomez has been open in the past about the negative impact of social media on her mental health, and for a long time, she let her team run her Instagram for her.
However, just last week, the star posted a mirror selfie with the caption, "Wait can you tell I’m back on Instagram ?"
A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) (opens in new tab)
A photo posted by on
