Selena Gomez Stuns in a Sheer Top and Gray Miniskirt

Selena Gomez isn't here to just solve murders—she’s here to give us looks that could kill.

On Monday, Dec. 11, the Only Murders in the Building star was seen in Tribeca, New York rocking a black, sheer top and a black-and-gray tweed miniskirt, complete with a matching tweed jacket, sheer black tights, a simple one-buckle black pump and a long black trench coat.

Be still our muder-mystery-loving hearts!

Gomez is no stranger to some truly take-your-breath-away fashion moments . From wearing a custom Rahul Mishra couture gown on the red carpet of the inaugural Rare Impact Fund –which the actress founded in support of mental health care–to her dinosaur sweater-inspired casual wear, the 31-year-old is not afraid to turn some heads.

Still, the Wizards of Waverly Place alumna is not immune to criticism, especially when it comes to her body, her weight and what she chooses to wear. Earlier this year, during an Instagram live that was later posted to X , formerly known as Twitter, Gomez addressed negative comments about her body and weight gain.

“I tend to hold a lot of water weight and that happens very normally,” Gomez said at the time. “And then when I’m off (my medication), I tend to lose weight.

“I just wanted to say and encourage anyone out there who feels any sort of shame for exactly what they’re going for and nobody knows the real story,” she continued. “I just want people to know that you’re beautiful and you’re wonderful and, yeah, maybe we have days where we feel like s*** but I would much rather be healthy and take care of myself.”

Gomez went on to add that her “medications are important” and that she’s “not a model, never will be.”

“I think they’re awesome, mind you, but I definitely, definitely am not.”

In 2014, Gomez was diagnosed with Lupus— a chronic autoimmune disease that can damage any part of the body, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). To treat the disease, Gomez underwent a kidney transplant in 2017 as well as chemotherapy and has been open about how her treatment has impacted both her career and her mental health.

“My lupus, my kidney transplant, chemotherapy, having a mental illness, going through very pubic heartbreaks—these were all things that honestly should have taken me down,” Gomez told Elle in 2017 .

The actress may not consider herself a model, but she could have fooled us with her sheer top and paired tweed miniskirt look. Rock that sidewalk like it’s a high-fashion runway, Selena! We’re cheering you on every step of the way.