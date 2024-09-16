'Selling Sunset' Icon Chrishell Stause Reveals Her "Vintage" Breast Implants Ruptured

Chrishell Stause has made a major change after experiencing a health scare.

On September 15, the Selling Sunset realtor took to Instagram , where she revealed, "Earlier this year, I had a full body scan and learned both of my breast implants were ruptured." She continued, "My first thought was fear, thinking about having to undergo surgery and if the rupture would lead to any complications."

With the help of plastic surgeon Josef Hadeed, Stause was able to have her old implants replaced without any issues. Discussing the process, Stause continued, "[I] had an amazing experience with him and his team. They were able to remove all of the silicone and replace my 15-year old *vintage* implants."

Stause also made sure to make it clear that undergoing surgery of any kind is a huge decision that no-one should take lightly. "Plastic surgery is a personal choice and I’m in no way encouraging anyone to change anything about their body," she wrote on the social media platform. "If you do make that choice for yourself, it’s so important to stay on top of your health—I know many people could be living with this and have no idea."

Chrishell Stause attends the release of G Flip's album "DRUMMER" on August 6, 2023. (Image credit: Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

Most importantly, Stause wanted to ensure that other people who may be experiencing the same issue sought help. "I want to be fully open and transparent about my experience in the hopes it could help anyone else going through this," she wrote.

Stause also invited fans to ask her questions about her breast implant replacement surgery on Instagram. "I didn’t have any event," she revealed of the impromptu surgery (via Us Weekly). "I didn’t know. They were just really old."

Luckily, the surgery appears to have gone smoothly, and Stause has made a full recovery following her breast implant replacement.

As well as featuring on Netflix's reality TV series Selling Sunset, Stause is an actress who started life as a soap star. She recently filmed an appearance on Australian soap Neighbors; she regularly visits Australia as she's married to musician G Flip.