'Selling Sunset' Icon Chrishell Stause Reveals Her "Vintage" Breast Implants Ruptured
"My first thought was fear."
Chrishell Stause has made a major change after experiencing a health scare.
On September 15, the Selling Sunset realtor took to Instagram, where she revealed, "Earlier this year, I had a full body scan and learned both of my breast implants were ruptured." She continued, "My first thought was fear, thinking about having to undergo surgery and if the rupture would lead to any complications."
With the help of plastic surgeon Josef Hadeed, Stause was able to have her old implants replaced without any issues. Discussing the process, Stause continued, "[I] had an amazing experience with him and his team. They were able to remove all of the silicone and replace my 15-year old *vintage* implants."
Stause also made sure to make it clear that undergoing surgery of any kind is a huge decision that no-one should take lightly. "Plastic surgery is a personal choice and I’m in no way encouraging anyone to change anything about their body," she wrote on the social media platform. "If you do make that choice for yourself, it’s so important to stay on top of your health—I know many people could be living with this and have no idea."
Most importantly, Stause wanted to ensure that other people who may be experiencing the same issue sought help. "I want to be fully open and transparent about my experience in the hopes it could help anyone else going through this," she wrote.
Stause also invited fans to ask her questions about her breast implant replacement surgery on Instagram. "I didn’t have any event," she revealed of the impromptu surgery (via Us Weekly). "I didn’t know. They were just really old."
Luckily, the surgery appears to have gone smoothly, and Stause has made a full recovery following her breast implant replacement.
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
As well as featuring on Netflix's reality TV series Selling Sunset, Stause is an actress who started life as a soap star. She recently filmed an appearance on Australian soap Neighbors; she regularly visits Australia as she's married to musician G Flip.
Amy Mackelden is a contributing editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.
-
Alan Cumming Says "Bitch" Taylor Swift "Stole" His Tartan Emmys Look
"So many people said Taylor Swift looks like Alan Cumming, which is a sentence I never thought I would hear."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Prince Harry Spent His 40th Birthday Supporting Children in Foster Care With Meghan Markle
The couple made a stylish appearance at a charity tennis tournament.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
The 13 Best Drugstore Concealers Feel Surprisingly Luxurious
Great things *do* come with small price tags.
By Iman Balagam Published
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Have One Year Left on Their Netflix Contract and Are Showing Signs “They’re Not Overly Confident That It Will Last”
The couple brokered a five-year, $100 million deal with the streaming giant in 2020.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
The OG ‘Sex and the City’ Series Receives a Premiere Date on Netflix
“I am not ready for Gen Z to interact with this show.”
By Danielle Campoamor Published
-
Ben Affleck Reportedly Set to Direct Ex-Wife Jennifer Garner In An Upcoming Netflix Crime Thriller
The former couple have acted in three movies together, all made before they married in 2005—but have never directed one another.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Your Next Must-Watch Royal Film Hits Netflix on April 5, and the Trailer Was Just Released
‘Scoop’ depicts Prince Andrew’s catastrophic November 2019 BBC 'Newsnight' interview.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Netflix Chief Teases a Number of Upcoming Projects From Meghan Markle and Prince Harry
"So all very early development, with a movie, a TV show and a couple of unscripted shows."
By Danielle Campoamor Published
-
Dominic West Says He Got in Bed and Didn’t Leave for Two Days After Reading Reviews of ‘The Crown’
Much like the character of Prince Charles that he portrays, West is “a sensitive soul.”
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
If You Want One of 450 Items from the Set of ‘The Crown,’ Now’s Your Chance to Claim It
A replica of Princess Diana’s revenge dress? Could be yours. How about your very own Gold State Coach? Up for grabs, too.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Britney Spears’ First Film, ‘Crossroads,’ Is *Finally* Available to Stream for the First Time Ever
Here’s what streaming service it’ll be on and when you can watch.
By Rachel Burchfield Published