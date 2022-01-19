Serena Williams' Daughter Olympia Is a Tennis Champ In-The-Making

Tennis prodigy Serena Williams and Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian's 4-year-old daughter Olympia started taking tennis lessons during the pandemic, and it looks like she's already garnered some super impressive skills.

On the little girl's official Instagram account (which I'm assuming is run by her parents), an adorable video popped up on Jan. 18 of Olympia swinging her racket (um, are those the right terms? I was always picked last in gym class (my villain origin story)). The caption read, "Practice makes progress."

Serena's equally famous sister Venus commented, "It’s Oracene all over again!" Her comment refers to their mom, Oracene Price, who also served as their tennis coach.

This isn't the first time we've seen little Olympia looking super precious (and talented) on the court. Here she is in some very cool color-blocked tennis gear:

And hydrating with a little help from a Frozen water bottle featuring Princess Anna:

Telling People about how Olympia came to start tennis lessons, her mom explained that it wasn't really her plan, but that it was convenient.

"Honestly, we started because it's a socially safe sport, and when COVID happened, it was like, we're just in the house with a 3-year-old, what do we do?" she said. "There was only one answer, to my dismay."

That said, tennis clearly isn't Olympia's only talent or interest. She's also a budding fashionista, as demonstrated by her New Year's Eve outfit, a '50s-style pink stripey dress, paired with a little black handbag and red mary-janes.

She also loves animals, like this giraffe:

And taking a dip in the ocean:

NGL, Olympia Ohanian might just be my favorite influencer right now.