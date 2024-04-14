Serena Williams Joins Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in Florida While Filming New Netflix Show

It's not every day you get to spend some time with one of the best tennis players on the face of the planet... unless you're Prince William and Meghan Markle, that is.



On Friday, April 12, tennis legend Serena Williams was spotted hanging out with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex during the Royal Salute Polo Challenge at the Grand Champions Polo Club in Wellington, Florida.

According to People, Williams spent quality time with Markle while Prince Harry competed in the polo tournament—the two were photographed hanging out around some horses, laughing, taking a time-out on the back of a golf cart, hugging and, eventually, chatting up the Duke of Sussex.



All the while, the cameras were rolling as part of the former royal couple's upcoming Netflix show, centered around polo playing.

Dana Barnes, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Adolfo Cambiaso and Malcolm Borwick during the Royal Salute Polo Challenge benefitting Sentebale at Grand Champions Polo Club on April 12, 2024 in Wellington, Florida. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Netflix series—one of two recently announced by Prince Harry and Meghan—will "pull the curtain back on the grit and passion of the sport, capturing players and all it takes to compete at the highest level," per a written statement.

The second series, according to Harry and Meghan’s Archewell Productions, is said to be curated by Meghan herself and will “celebrate the joys of cooking and gardening, entertaining and friendship,” Deadline reports.

Both Netflix projects are said to already be in the early stages of development.



Prince Harry founded the Polo Challenge charity benefit in 2006, with the aim of supporting children in Africa affected by inequality, poverty, and HIV/AIDS. The benefit is comprised of a series of events, including a dinner and panel discussion and a Sotheby's Sentebale Benefit Auction, which raised a total of $1 million for Sentebale.

The prince and his team competed at the benefit tournament in front of 300 people, People reports, and the Duke of Sussex even managed to score a goal.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex competes during the Royal Salute Polo Challenge benefitting Sentebale at Grand Champions Polo Club on April 12, 2024 in Wellington, Florida. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle weren't afraid to show a little PDA while in attendance, either. When Markle—who wore a stunning ivory Heidi Merrick dress featuring a high neckline and large triangular cutout at the base of the bodice—presented the trophy to her husband, the pair shared a kiss on stage and to the joy of the crowd.

Stay In The Know Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors