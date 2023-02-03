Serena Williams Addressed Will Smith's Oscars Slap: "We're All Imperfect"

Serena Williams has broken her silence about Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars in 2022.
In case you're wondering why it's noteworthy for Serena in particular to comment on this incident, it's because she and her sister Venus produced King Richard, the film Will was being honored for that night. Also, the movie is literally about the two tennis champs' dad.
When Serena was asked about the incident during an interview with Gayle King for CBS Mornings, she said (via Yahoo!), "I thought it was such an incredible film, and I feel that there was an incredible film after that with Questlove that kind of was overshadowed.
"But I also feel that I've been in a position where I've been under a lot of pressure and I've made a tremendous amount of mistakes, and I’m the kind of person that’s like, 'I've been there. I've made a mistake. It's not the end of the world.'"
She added, "We're all imperfect, and we're all human and let’s just be kind to each other. That's often forgotten a lot."
As a refresher, Will slapped Chris Rock over a joke about his wife Jada's alopecia, in which the comedian compared her to GI Jane. Will leapt on stage and slapped Rock. Once he'd sat back down, he shouted to him, "Keep my wife's name out of your f***ing mouth."
The slap soon became the subject of much discussion. Will went on to apologize for his behavior several times, and was banned from attending the Oscars for 10 years.
