Sienna Miller Didn't "Expect" to Fall in Love With "Younger Boyfriend" Oli Green

Sienna Miller has opened up about her whirlwind romance with boyfriend Oli Green.

"I didn’t expect to take it seriously and then quite quickly, I fell in love," Miller explained in a new cover story for Harper's Bazaar U.K. "I wasn’t like, 'I’m gonna get a younger boyfriend.' It was more, 'F***! Why are you young? That’s so annoying.'"

Miller is 42 to Green's 27, and the two have been dating since circa 2021, after being introduced by a mutual friend, according to Us Weekly.

While Miller didn't set out to date someone younger, she explained to Harper's that there is a distinct advantage to dating someone with the kind of mindset that young millennials/elder Gen-Zers have.

"There is a difference in the way that generation of men respect women," she said. "It’s specific to him, he is very wise and well-adjusted, but I do believe it’s also that generation. They have grown up with a slightly more level playing field. I see it in his female friends as well as in the men."

Sienna Miller and Oli Green seen in London in July 2023. (Image credit: Getty Images)

In January 2024, Miller and Green welcomed a baby girl together. The child is the Anatomy of a Scandal actress' second, after daughter Marlowe, 11, whom she shares with ex Tom Sturridge. She was with Sturridge between 2011 and 2015. Before that, Miller was famously in an on-off relationship with actor Jude Law in the 2000s, as reported by the Independent.

Miller opened up about her relationship with Green in a December 2023 interview with Vogue, explaining that they had kissed when they first met. "I was like, This is absurd. This will not go anywhere," she said. "And then he worked hard to persuade me to go out for a drink with him."

Miller eventually agreed, but asked her friend Emily Blunt to tag along on one of those dates. "When I got there, it was so beautiful between them," Blunt told Vogue. "I just gave her a hug and went, 'I’m going to slip away.'"

Talk about true love.