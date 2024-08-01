Simone Biles Cheekily Reveals She's "Been Blocked" Amid MyKayla Skinner Olympics Drama

Simone Biles is serving all the tea following her team's big win on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, the Olympic champion cheekily wrote on X, "oop I’ve been blocked" with a series of amused emojis, and fans didn't take long to speculate about who exactly blocked Biles.

If you haven't been following the gymnastics drama from the Paris Olympics, you're definitely going to need some context at this point.

So, after Biles, Jordan Chiles, Hezly Rivera, Sunisa Lee, and Jade Carey won the artistic gymnastics women's team final for the USA on Aug. 30, the three-time Olympian posted a photo of them celebrating on Instagram, with the mysterious caption, "lack of talent, lazy, olympic champions"

Except, well, the caption wasn't *so* mysterious after all, with Lee commenting, "put a finger down if simone biles just ended you" with a hand emoji, and former Olympic gymnast McKayla Maroney taking things one step further, writing, "It doesn’t get more iconic than this.. She f’d around n found out fr. Feels like I need to apologize just to redeem my first name"

All of these roads led to fellow former Olympic gymnast MyKayla Skinner, who angered fans of the sport when she said of the current Team USA members on YouTube in June, "Besides Simone [Biles], I feel like the talent and the depth just isn’t what it used to be. I mean, obviously, a lot of girls don’t work as hard. The girls just don’t have the work ethic." Yowza.

Basically, it seems Biles was referencing these comments with her tongue-in-cheek Instagram caption, and wanted to prove Skinner wrong with her team's incredible achievements.

Biles and Skinner were teammates in 2016 and 2021, and sweetly supported each other at the time, but if fans' conclusions are correct, things have certainly turned sour between the two women.

Still, after her comments made the rounds online, Skinner issued an apology in early July, writing, "I want to formally apologize to Team USA and to our gymnastic community for my comments ... I wish you all the very best in Paris. I will be cheering you all on! Go Team USA!"