Days after the Green Bay Packers' Jonathan Owens made waves for calling himself "the catch" in his marriage to Simone Biles, the couple celebrated their first Christmas together since tying the knot.
The decorated Olympic gymnast shared a series of photos on Instagram Monday, showing her and Owens in matching plaid pajamas as they celebrated the holiday season. The two enjoyed homemade cocktails adorned with candy canes and exchanged presents by a white Christmas tree. "MERRY CHRISTMAS," Biles captioned the pics.
Biles' Instagram post comes after Owens shared some controversial comments on an episode of The Pivot podcast that aired a week ago. "I always say that the men are the catch," Owens said, after saying he didn't know who Biles was when they first matched on Raya. (The claim was met with skepticism from Biles' fans, who argued that even people who'd never watched gymnastics would know who the most decorated gymnast in history was.)
Owens responded to the backlash by posting a series of photos of the couple, including several snaps from their wedding, writing that they were "unbothered." "Just know we locked in over here," the football player added. Biles, for her part, tweeted, "are y'all done yet?"
To answer Owens' question, though, Biles' fans are far from finished. When the football player posted a Christmas Instagram photo set, he was bombarded with comments like "wait who's the guy? i only recognize simone biles the olympic gold gymnast."
Biles and Owens had a courthouse wedding in April before holding an elaborate destination wedding in Mexico. Their Christmas-themed photos are super sweet—but Biles' fans aren't letting Owens' podcast comments go just yet.
