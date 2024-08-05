Simone Biles, Rebeca Andrade, and Jordan Chiles Make History With First All-Black Gymnastics Podium at Olympics
The three athletes commemorated the "super exciting" moment at the Paris Olympics.
A plethora of unforgettable moments have occurred throughout the 2024 Paris Olympics, such as Céline Dion's jaw-dropping Opening Ceremony performance. But it was the women's gymnastics floor final that produced a moment that was both iconic and historic.
Brazil's Rebeca Andrade won the gold medal in the competition, while Team USA's Simone Biles and Jordan Chiles took silver and bronze, respectively. As a result, when the winners collected their prizes, they were part of the very first all-Black gymnastics podium at the Olympic Games.
Making history was not lost on the trio, who spoke to the press about honoring the significance of their wins. "We can show the Black Power," Andrade said, via AP. "I love myself, my skin color." She continued, "The idea is it serves as an incentive. Sometimes it may be more difficult for you because of you skin color. But you can do it, and we proved it’s possible."
Biles, who won one silver and three gold medals at the Paris Olympics, discussed her decision to bow down to Andrade at the podium with Chiles. "First, it was an all-Black podium, so that was super exciting for us," Biles told the press. "But then Jordan was like, 'Should we bow to her?' And I was like, 'Absolutely.'" Biles also shared that it felt like "the right thing to do" to honor the life-changing moment.
Despite losing out on the gold medal during women's floor final, Biles was in fantastic spirits after completing her last event. "I've accomplished way more than my wildest dreams, not just at this Olympics, but in this sport," Biles said at a press conference on August 5, via People. "So I can’t be mad at my performances. A couple of years ago I didn’t think I’d be back here at an Olympic game. So competing and then walking away with four medals, I’m not mad about it. I’m pretty proud of myself and it’s always so exciting to compete."
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Amy Mackelden is a contributing editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.
-
Gabrielle Union Nails a Parisian Outfit Formula
Consider this your sign to shop.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Adele Paused Her Munich Concert to Celebrate Sha’Carri Richardson's Paris Olympics Win
The singer's fans watched the women's 100m final on the big screen.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Simone Biles Ends Impressive Paris Olympics Run with Silver Medal Win
The decorated gymnast is taking home four new medals.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Adele Paused Her Munich Concert to Celebrate Sha’Carri Richardson's Paris Olympics Win
The singer's fans watched the women's 100m final on the big screen.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Simone Biles Ends Impressive Paris Olympics Run with Silver Medal Win
The decorated gymnast is taking home four new medals.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Simone Biles Is Sick and Tired of Being Asked "What's Next" After Olympic Victories
Like, fair.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Simone Biles Says the "Haters Hate" Her GOAT Nickname—Which Is Why She Got a Goat Necklace
Queen of trolling the haters.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Simone Biles Cheekily Reveals She's "Been Blocked" Amid MyKayla Skinner Olympics Drama
She doesn't seem devastated about it.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Simone Biles and Team USA Win Olympic Gold in Women's Gymnastics
Biles now holds more Olympic medals than any other American gymnast.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Lady Gaga's Dancer Fell Off the Stage at the Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony
The rain likely contributed to the accident, which was captured on camera.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Princess Charlene Wears a Custom Louis Vuitton Jumpsuit at the Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony
The princess accessorized her outfit with silver heels and a matching handbag.
By Amy Mackelden Published