Simone Biles Already Has a Dress for Her Wedding to Jonathan Owens

Simone Biles got engaged to partner Jonathan Owens in mid-February. And less than a month later, the Olympic gymnast already has a dress to walk down the aisle in, which is pretty impressive going.

LA-based wedding boutique Galia Lahav posted a series of photos of Biles on Instagram, two of her trying on wedding dresses, and one of her holding up one of those signs that says, "I said yes to the dress." The first dress featured embellishments and lacey panels, while the second was a strapless, fitted gown.

"It’s official: She said 'YES to the dress(es)!'" the brand wrote. "We are over the moon & so honored about gold medalist & mega athlete @simonebiles becoming a GL Bride! (Not the chosen ones, but a sneak peek of Simone at her fitting) #GaliaLahav #GLBride"

Biles and Owens, a professional footballer, met on elite dating app Raya in 2020. Since then, they have showed off their idyllic love to the world on Instagram and beyond, culminating in the super-romantic proposal.

Alongside photos of Owens down on one knee and herself looking incredibly happy, Biles wrote on Instagram, "THE EASIEST YES

"I can’t wait to spend forever & ever with you, you’re everything I dreamed of and more! let’s get married FIANCÉ @jowens_3"