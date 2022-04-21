Sofia Richie Is Engaged: See the $300K Ring

Congratulations, Sofia Richie! The model just announced her engagement to partner Elliot Grainge on Instagram, with the caption "Forever isn’t long enough @elliot."

Sofia, who is Lionel Richie's daughter and Nicole Richie's younger sister, posted a completely stunning shot of Grainge down on one knee and her with her hands on her mouth à la every engagement pic ever. In the photo, the lovebirds are surrounded by candles against a palm tree-laden backdrop.

In a second pic, the celeb and her new fiancé are kissing. Her hands are on his face so that her massive ring is easily visible.

"Sofia’s ring appears to be set in platinum so she can rest assured that the stunning diamond is secure," Jenny Luker, president of Platinum Guild International USA, tells Marie Claire.

"It features an emerald-cut center diamond, approximately 6 carats on a thin platinum band. Since the ring is set in platinum, a naturally white metal, the diamond sparkles even brighter! I would estimate this ring costs $300,000.

"An emerald cut diamond set in platinum are popular styles because they are modern yet still a classic. Celebrities including Beyoncé, Reese Witherspoon, and Karlie Kloss wear similar style engagement rings."

23-year-old Sofia first made headlines when she dated Justin Bieber in 2016. Her relationship with Scott Disick then raised eyebrows (including Lionel's) for over three years, until she broke up with him in 2020.

Grainge is a music executive whom Sofia started dating in 2021. At the time, a source told Us Weekly, "They started out as friends before they became a couple, and are now getting serious. Their relationship took off and they have been getting closer and closer and spend practically every day together."

Celebs including Jasmine Tookes, Chiara Ferragni, Ashley Tisdale, Paris Hilton, Bella Hadid and Miranda Kerr offered their congratulations.